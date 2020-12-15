The 15 Best Hip-Hop Tracks of November 2020

Hip-Hop shines with new music from Saba, Cordae, Run The Jewels plus many more.

Prince Williams

Another year of hip-hop heads into the home stretch as we take a look back at the best new tracks from November. As always there is never a shortage of new music and while many albums ended up getting shelved this year, there has been no shortage of singles and one-off tracks hitting my inbox every day. With that being said, see which songs made the cut last month and check back for my top picks for the entire year in the next week or so.

1. "The Parables" - Cordae [Art@war / Atlantic Records]

YBN who? Cordae returns with another ice cold single with "The Parables." Everything about this song is fire from the beat to Cordae's impeccable vocab and flow.



2. "So and So" - Saba [Pivot Gang]

Saba is just slick. His ability to just melt into a beat with clever punchy lyrics make him a bit of a hip-hop chameleon. He easily adapts to his surroundings and just keeps making heat with every track.



Bonus: "Areyoudown? Pt. 2 feat. tobi lou"- Saba

3. "Basement" - Jazz Cartier [Petal Garden]

With his sophomore album dropping in Q1 of 2021, Jazz drops "Basement" which runs though his journey as an artist trying to make it in the industry both as an artist and a man.



4. "Fallen Stars Flying" - Nas [Mass Appeal]

Nas dropped this gem last month which was part of the original soundtrack for HBO's Between The World And Me.



5. "SALUTE (feat. Big Sean & Fivio Foreign)" - Hit-Boy [Snafu]

Fivio Foreign and Big Sean join the almighty Hit-Boy on "SALUTE". This beat is crazy and is basically an alley oop for all who jump on it.



6. "No Savee Point" - Run The Jewels [BMG]

Straight from the new video game Cuberpunk 2077 and on to your playlist.

7. Light Up (feat. Ghostface Killah) - Vivian King [SoNo / Make Noise]

I always thought Ghostface worked well on R&B tracks and once again it has worked brilliantly. Vivian King's voice is dreamy and pulls you in quick.



8. "Quarantine Thick (f. Mulatto)" - 2 Chainz [Gamebread / Def Jam)

We need more uplifting music like this right now as 2 Chainz and Mullato team up on "Quarantine Thick," which appeared on his album So Help Me God.



9. Ballads feat. Conway (prod. by Christo + Big Jerm) - JID

Griselda and Dreamville come together and the end result is more than deserving a spot on this month's chart. Is it just me or does JID sound like André 3000 sometimes?

10. "I Hate Everything Feat. Action Bronson" - The Alchemist [ALC Records]

In celebration of his 43rd birthday, The Alchemist dropped "The Food Villain" which includes this dope little cut featuring Action Bronson.



11. So Crazy (feat. Lil Baby) - Davido [Columbia]

If any rapper really won 2020 then it has to be Lil Baby. Countless hits, bags of money and an unlimited supply of ice! he really makes it look like he's won the rapper lottery. Here you can hear him on Nigaian artist Davido's new track "So Crazy" and you can bet that feature was not cheap!



12. "Back At It ft. Ab-Soul & ICECOLDBISHOP" - Kembe X

I am always pumped to see Ab-Soul's name pop up on my desk. Joining forces with ICECOLDBISHOP and Kembe X on "Back At It."



13. "Holiday" - Lil Nas X (prod. Tay Keith) [Columbia]

Ridiculous and stuck in my head forever. Some how Lil Nas X has done it again and thanks to TikTok there will be dances for this shit for another month easy and then every Christmas for the rest of our lives.



14. "Best Rapper in the Fuckin World' - Goldlink [RCA]

Getting more buzz for his trash talking recently, it's nice to see Goldlink back with a new song. Jazzy production compliments of Kaytranada.

15. "Try" (feat. Cozz) - Mark Battles [Vasi]

After dropping successful singles with Kevin Gates and Curren$y, Mark now taps Cozz for a soulful track with deep verses from both rappers.



Full Playlist: