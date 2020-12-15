The 15 Best Tech-House Tracks Of 2020

2020 was one of the most challenging year for the music industry. But despite all the difficulties, we still have seen an abundance of incredible tracks released. And to finish up the year with a euphoric mood, we have selected the year's best tech-house tracks that fulfilled our year with a festive vibe, shiny groove, and perfect dancefloor journey.

The songs are listed with numbers, but they are in no particular order.

See tech-house charts from 2020.

1. “CARAVAN” - CASSIMM [CLUB SWEAT]

Cassimm went to Club Sweat records with a superb summer-vibe tune. "Caravan" is elegant, groovy and delivers a great vibe to the dancefloor.

2. “LIKE WHAT” - CLOONEE [CLNE]

Cloonee brought to his own label an effective club-weapon. “Like What” rolls with a groovy and enchanting bassline nicely layered with polished snares.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

3. “ELEVATE” – DEEPER PURPOSE [CATCH & RELEASE]

Deeper Purpose arrived on Fisher’s Catch & Release label with “Elevate.” The London based DJ and producer delivered a massive hit that appeared in many playlists in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

4. "Pump Up The Jam (Nightfunk Remix)" - Technotronic [Hot Fuss]

Nightfunk's remix of Technotronic classic "Pump Up the Jam" is one of the most-streamed tracks of 2020 on Beatport and one of the best selling tracks amongst all genres.

5. “RABBIT HOLE (SOLARDO REMIX)” - CAMELPHAT, JEM COOKE [RCA RECORDS LABEL]

One of the best tracks of 2020 gets an excellent remix by the prolific duo from Manchester UK. Solardo adds their flawless groove to Camelphat & Jem Cooke's "Rabbit Hole."

6. “DEVOTION” - ASHIBAH [DFTD]

Ashibah demonstrates her innate musicality by marrying all elements of the cut with her vocal. Make no mistake "Devotion" is guaranteed dancefloor dynamite.

7. “LESS ORDINARY” - LIZ CASS, JANSONS [CLASSIC MUSIC COMPANY]

Classic Music Company welcomes Jansons with “Less Ordinary.” The DJ and producer continues to prove himself as an adept and agile tune-maker, enlisting Liz Cass to provide the uniquely hypnotic vocal.

8. "CHANTS" - RAFA BARRIOS [REPOPULATE MARS]

Spanish DJ & producer Rafa Barrios returned to Repopulate Mars with a compelling and percussive track titled “Chants.” A very energetic tune perfect to set the festival vibe.

9. "QUARANTINE" - LATE REPLIES [LOW:RES]

“Quarantine” highlighted the releases on Low:Res in 2020. This bouncy tech house banger by Londoners Josh & Kas a.k.a Late Replies is sure to get you dancing,

10. “DEEP END” - JOHN SUMMIT [DEFECTED]

"Deep End" is a captivating house cut with an addictive bassline, hypnotic vocal, and agile percussion. This dancefloor-ready cut is set to enchant its listeners and excite revelers across the globe.

11. “WHAT'S THAT CALLED” - DINO DZ, TED FUNKE [THERE WAS JACK]

The Slovenian duo Dino DZ and Ted Funke delivered a definite groove full of sharp-percussions and fat bassline, while the vocal sample sets the vibe up.

12. “HASTA MANANA” - ITALOBROS [COCOA]

Italobros brought back a classic tune on Cocoa Records. The Latin vibe of “Hasta Manana” is a perfect track for the summertime.

13. “SHAKE IT GIRL” – BACATME [SOLOTOKO]

British DJ and producer BACATME returned to Sonny Fodera's Solotoko label with funky house cut "Shake It Girl." Boasting a husky, mesmerizing vocal hook, "Shake It Girl" weaves rumbling bass and grooving synths as the vocal soars, making for a dazzling underground sizzler.

14. “TEASE FEAT. KYOZO” - PROK & FITCH, KYOZO [HOT CREATIONS]

Tech-house masters Prok & Fitch made their Hot Creations debut with "Tease." The two-track EP sees them collaborate with London vocalist Kyozo, with whom they achieved a great connection on the title track.

15. “BODY CONTROL” - HOT SINCE 82, JAMIE JONES, BOY GEORGE [KNEE DEEP IN SOUND]

Dance music titan Hot Since 82 has unveiled his long-awaited full-length studio album Recovery, out on his own Knee Deep In Sound label. “Body Control” is one of a few tech-house tracks of the stellar multi-genre album.

Stream the whole list here: