We provide an essential catalogue for tech-house heads and house music lovers with this month's chart.

Hot Since 82 Mitch Payne

As the tough year of 2020 comes to an end, the dance music industry foresees a promising new year with the prominent news about the vaccine against Covid-19 around the world. Thus, projecting a bright future for the music industry. The major labels, such as Knee Deep In Sound, Hot Creations, and Dirtybird, to name a few, rule this month's chart delivering a stagger collection of secret dancefloor weapons. Check out the 15 best tech-house tracks of November 2020.

See other Charts Here.

1. “Body Control” - Hot Since 82, Jamie Jones, Boy George [Knee Deep In Sound]

Dance music titan Hot Since 82 has unveiled his long-awaited full-length studio album Recovery, out on his own Knee Deep In Sound label. “Body Control” is one of a few tech-house tracks of the stellar multi-genre album.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

2. “Hold Up” - Late Replies [Sola]

Late Replies make their second appearance on the Solardo-run label, no strangers to the format they deliver a huge hit in the form of their Hold Up EP.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

3. “Hide” - Hot Since 82 [Knee Deep In Sound]

Also part of the stunning Recovery album, "Hide" stands out for its tech house vibe and the ability to set you in a positive state of mind.

4. “I Have Synthed” - Lee Foss, Detlef, Anabel Englund [Hot Creations]

Lee Foss, Detlef, and Anabel Englund collaborate on the two-track Thunder & Lightning EP, which marks the trio’s debut collaboration and sees Lee and Anabel return to the label first time in six years.

5. “Osci (Kyle Watson Remix)” - Ardalan, Claire George [DIRTYBIRD]

Mr. Good Remix album receives re-interpretations from a whopping 19 diverse and talented artists across the spectrum. It includes Soul Clap, Archie Hamilton, Kyle Watson, amongst others.

6. “Step Into It” - Chapter & Verse [Repopulate Mars]

Chapter & Verse makes his debut on the renowned Repopulate Mars label with an outstanding two-tracker Step Into It EP.

7. “Pop That” - Shermanology [Sola]

Shermanology brings the groove in a very soulful way to the latest installment on Solardo's Sola imprint. The EP kicks off with "Pop That," an unmistakably hot house track defined by the classic funky bassline that we've come to associate with Shermanology.

8. "Not The Same" - Luke Welsh [Libero Records]

Luke Welsh delivers a superb EP in the form of "Not The Same" featuring three hot off the press original cuts, highlighting his ever-increasing production talent and adding even more weight to the Libero Records name.

9. “Siren feat. Natascha Polké (Audiojack Remix)” - Definition [Definition:Music]

The DJ, and producer Dimitri Schnider a.k.a Definition collabs with Natascha Polké to release the alluring Siren EP. The anticipated release includes an exquisite remix of tech house titians Audiojack.

10. "Daylight” - Beki M [There Was Jack]

Beki M is back to our chart with another outstanding tech house affair. “Daylight” rolls with pumping bass, syncopated rhythms, and silky vocals showcasing Beki's signature for a dancefloor banger.

11. “Nookie (Juanito Remix)” - Red Weeller [Techords]

Greek rising talent Red Weeller makes his first appearance on Techords with “Nookie,” an innovative and danceable tech-house EP including a remix by Barcelona based artist Juanito.

12. “My Head” - Miane [Moon Harbour Recordings]

Miane continues to be one of Moon Harbour's biggest current hitters with a massive new single, "My Head." This fire track is another fresh groove from one of the most exciting producers in the game right now.

13. “Doing It” - Santeli, Bigstate [Purple Tea Records]

Montreal-based Santeli and Parisian artist Bigstate debut on Purple Tea Records with an explosive track. "Doing It" finds itself in the loosely swung tech-house category - perfectly placed for packed terraces and capable of taking things up a notch or two throughout its progressive journey.

14. "Far Side (Sllash & Doppe Extended Remix)" - Anthony Attalla [Klaphouse Records]

SLLASH & DOPPE create an atomic remix for Anthony Attalla's "Far Side" cut. The duo's undeniable talent is pervaded on this track with a powerful groove, intriguing bass-line, and sharp percussions.

15. “Who (2020 Extended Remix)” - Flashmob, Kevin Knapp [Flashmob Records]

The 2020 Flashmob remix of "Who" brings a Balearic percussive vibe to the first released track of the label back in 2014.

Stream the whole list here: