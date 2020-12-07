2020 Holiday Gift Guide: Raise a Glass To The Holidays With CBD

Even though we’re isolated this holiday season, we can raise our spirits with CBD/cannabis infused beverages. These drinks give an uplifting buzz designed to help keep one’s spirits bright into the New Year.

East Fork Cultivars:

From East Fork Cultivars comes a range of products produced by their partners using their low-THC (hemp) flower.

Brew Dr. Kombucha

Brew Dr. Kombucha named their new CBD-Infused Kombucha “Tranquil” as a testament to the calming nature of CBD. Each 14 oz. bottle contains 25 mg of CBD and comes in three flavors Tranquil Herbs, Tranquil Berries, and Tranquil Ginger.

The Brothers Apothecary:

From The Brothers Apothecary comes a line of CBD teas containing 50-60mg of CBD. Among the favorites include their Sensualitea love brew, invigorating Highbiscus, and the seasonal Pumpkin Spice Chai. They also produce a line of CBD infused superfoods such as a CBD Golden Milk Tumeric Latte, Organic Wildflower CBD Honey, and CBD Peppermint Cocoa.

Rogue Ale:

Rogue Ales’ CBD Seltzers (Oregon) is a non-alcoholic naturally flavored (Passion Fruit Blueberry, Lavender Mint Lemonade, and Ginger Yuzu), seltzer water filled with 30 milligrams of nano-emulsified CBD, L-Theanine, and Apple Cider Vinegar.

Other products available made with East Fork’s flower include Fermented Tea Company (Arizona), Mind Your Manna/Drink Fire Brew (Oregon), Noli South Kombucha (Florida), and Seven Virtues PDX (Oregon).

Energize With CBD Beverages

Photo Credits: Lifted Made, UPSY, Royalty Spirits, Gorilla Hemp, ZV Botanical Bitters, Tribe Tokes

Lifted Made:

Give water a festive flair with Lifted Made’s Urb Nano CBD Water Enhancer. These packages contain 10mg of water-soluble nano CBD and can be discretely added to still or sparking water. Choose from Mango, Watermelon, Lemon, or Blue Razz flavors.

UPSY:

Those traveling this holiday season should pick up UPSY’s packets to go. Choose from Align to support homeostasis, balance mood, and ease stress and anxiety or Lift to improve focus and for boosting physical and mental stimulation thanks to a combination of caffeine and theanine.

Gorilla Hemp:

Those who like energy drinks should check out Gorilla Hemp. This carbonated beverage contains 20mg of Hemp CBD isolate, 160mg of green coffee caffeine, and a multitude of natural plant extracts including natural guarana extract, ginseng, and ginkgo biloba.

Royalty Spirits:

Those looking for an upbeat CBD mixer should check out the offerings from Royalty Spirits, a company founded by Chaunci King, the first African American woman to own a spirits company in the Pacific Northwest. Select from Exotic Berry, Sweet & Sour, and Vanilla & Ginger Simple Syrup.

ZV Botanicals Bitters:

ZV Botanicals Bitters are a small-batch, organically grown, fusions of Ayurvedic herbs, cannabinoid rich hemp CBD oil, and signature essential oil blends that work well in any drinks that calls for bitter. Choose from Chai SPICE, Cacao JOY, Rose LOVE, Orange BLISS, Lavender CHILL, and Aromatic LIFT to any drink. Use code Magnetic15 for a 15% off coupon on their bitters.

Tribe Tokes:

Another DYI option is Tribe Tokes’ Lemon CBD Tincture available in 500mg to 1500mg doses. This tincture can be added any drink where a lemon taste is desired.

Low Dose THC Beverages

Photo Credits: Cann, House of Saka, Mellow Ice Cream

For those interested in low does THC beverages, check out Cann, a tonic made with 2mg of THC and 4mg of CBD that’s designed to generate a light buzz while helping to reduce nerves and anxiety. Choose from Lemon Lavender, Grapefruit Rosemary, or Blood Orange Cardamom. Currently available in dispensaries in California and Nevada with plans to expand into the East Coast. Also, from House of Saka comes a female-founded and run brand of cannabis “wines” made from Napa Valley grapes. Their Saka White is made with Chardonnay grapes while their Saka Pink uses Rosé of Pinot Noir grapes. Each bottle contains 25mg THC 25mg (5mg per 5 oz. serving) and are available at California dispensaries.

Mellow Ice Cream:

Top off your holiday drink with LA based Mellow Ice Cream. Select either CBD or THC infused ice cream in these unique flavors: Mint Chocolate Chip, Tahitian Vanilla, Peanut Butter Cup, and Sea Salt & Caramel.

Make Your Own CBD Beverages

Photo Credit: LĒVO Oil, Inc.

Consider making your own CBD beverages. The LĒVO II device enables one to dry, activate, and infuse hemp flower (CBD) in honey, milk, or simple syrup which can then be used for a wide range of beverages. Precise time and temperature controls allows one to fine tune one’s recipes. The LĒVO wifi app can easily monitor infusions, as well as save one’s favorite settings. Go with Jet Black, Robin Blue, Cayenne Red, Alpine White, or Meyer Yellow depend on one’s personal color preference.