2020 NYE Live Streams: Tycho, Primavera Sound, Spybar, Hacienda & More

We recap some of the best NYE live streams happening for you tomorrow and into the weekend.
Tycho SummerStage Central Park

Tycho

This New Year’s Eve will be quite different. The big parties and concerts are gone and replaced by digital counterparts with the need for individuals to stay home. We have gathered up some of the best live streams going on over New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with people like Tycho, Jean-Michel Jarre and Destructo doing streams. Hacienda and Spybar are doing 24-hour streams on opposite sides of the Atlantic, while some festivals are hosting their own events. If you are gathering with friends for a party, please be safe and don’t go to your grandparents the next day. Be safe and be smart.

What: ABRACADABRA New Years Festival
When: December 30 @ 5:30pm ET – Jan 1 for 50+ hours
Where: Twitch
Who: See lineup below. Set times on website

ABRACADABRA NYE 2020

What: Defected We Dance As One
When: December 31, @ 12pm ET
Where: YouTube, Facebook, Twitch
Who: Dom Dolla, Eats Everything, Gorgon City, Inner City Live, Low Steppa, Roger Sanchez, Sam Divine, Sonny Fodera

What: Beatport x Absolut NYE
When: December 31, 2020 Starting at 7am ET for 20+ hours
Where: YouTube / Facebook / Twitch
Who: See lineup and set times below

Beatport Absolute NYE 2020

What: Polaris Festival NYE Stream
When: December 31, 2020 9 pm – 1am CET
Where: Polarisfestival.tv / Twitch / Mixcloud / Facebook / YouTube
Who: Nina Kraviz, Folamour, Carista, Kamma & Masalo

Polaris Festival 2020 Live Stream Schedule

What: Jean-Michel Jarre Welcome To The Other Side NYE Concert That will be done in VR
When: December 31, 2020 @ 11:25 CET / 5:25 ET
Where: Facebook / YouTube / VRChat / France Inter Radio
Who: Jean-Michel Jarre

What: Primavera Sound NYE
When: December 31 @ 7pm – 3am Local Time
Where: Tickets
Who: Daniel Avery, Dave P., DJ Nobu, ISAbella, Jessy Lanza, John Talabot, Lena, Willikens B2B BSS, Lovefingers, Moor Mother, Nabihah Iqbal, Nidia, Paranoid London, Shanti Celeste, Zillas on Acid

What: EXIT To 2021
When: December 31, 2020 9pm CET
Where: Facebook / YouTube
Who: See massive lineup of past performances below

exit 2020 nye

What: John Digweed Bunker Session NYE Stream
When: December 31, @ 4:30 ET
Where: Get tickets on Mixcloud
Charity: Macmillan Cancer Support
Who: John Digweed

What: Tycho Sunrise Solo Ascent
When: January 1, 2021 @ 7am PT
Where: Tickets Stream will be available to watch for 48 hours
Who: Tycho

What: Destructo Sunrise Sermon
When: January 1, 2021 @ 5am PT
Where: Twitch
Who: Destructo

What: Spybar Chicago’s Keep Us Dancing
When: January 1 at 12 Central for 24 hours
Where: Twitch
Tickets: Free On Dice, but donations recommended
Who: See lineup below. 

Spybar 2021 NYD Stream

What: Insomniac New Year’s Day Trip
When: January 1, 2021 12pm – 12am PT
Where: Twitch
Who: See lineup and set times below

New Year's 2021 Day Trip Stream

What: Hacienda 24 Hour House Party NYE United We Stream
When: December 31, 2020 @ 10am GMT
Where: UnitedWeStream Website
Charities: oneGM
Who: See lineup below

Hacienda 24 Hour House Party NYE United We Stream

What: Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra O Come All Ye Ravers NYE Show
When: December 31, 2020 available for 7 days on demand
Where: Get Tickets here
Who: Pete Tong & the Heritage Orchestra, Jessie Ware & other guests

