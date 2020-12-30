2020 NYE Live Streams: Tycho, Primavera Sound, Spybar, Hacienda & More

We recap some of the best NYE live streams happening for you tomorrow and into the weekend.

Tycho Merissa Blitz

This New Year’s Eve will be quite different. The big parties and concerts are gone and replaced by digital counterparts with the need for individuals to stay home. We have gathered up some of the best live streams going on over New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with people like Tycho, Jean-Michel Jarre and Destructo doing streams. Hacienda and Spybar are doing 24-hour streams on opposite sides of the Atlantic, while some festivals are hosting their own events. If you are gathering with friends for a party, please be safe and don’t go to your grandparents the next day. Be safe and be smart.

What: ABRACADABRA New Years Festival

When: December 30 @ 5:30pm ET – Jan 1 for 50+ hours

Where: Twitch

Who: See lineup below. Set times on website

Courtesy photo

What: Defected We Dance As One

When: December 31, @ 12pm ET

Where: YouTube, Facebook, Twitch

Who: Dom Dolla, Eats Everything, Gorgon City, Inner City Live, Low Steppa, Roger Sanchez, Sam Divine, Sonny Fodera

What: Beatport x Absolut NYE

When: December 31, 2020 Starting at 7am ET for 20+ hours

Where: YouTube / Facebook / Twitch

Who: See lineup and set times below

Beatport

What: Polaris Festival NYE Stream

When: December 31, 2020 9 pm – 1am CET

Where: Polarisfestival.tv / Twitch / Mixcloud / Facebook / YouTube

Who: Nina Kraviz, Folamour, Carista, Kamma & Masalo

Polaris Festival

What: Jean-Michel Jarre Welcome To The Other Side NYE Concert That will be done in VR

When: December 31, 2020 @ 11:25 CET / 5:25 ET

Where: Facebook / YouTube / VRChat / France Inter Radio

Who: Jean-Michel Jarre

What: Primavera Sound NYE

When: December 31 @ 7pm – 3am Local Time

Where: Tickets

Who: Daniel Avery, Dave P., DJ Nobu, ISAbella, Jessy Lanza, John Talabot, Lena, Willikens B2B BSS, Lovefingers, Moor Mother, Nabihah Iqbal, Nidia, Paranoid London, Shanti Celeste, Zillas on Acid

What: EXIT To 2021

When: December 31, 2020 9pm CET

Where: Facebook / YouTube

Who: See massive lineup of past performances below

What: John Digweed Bunker Session NYE Stream

When: December 31, @ 4:30 ET

Where: Get tickets on Mixcloud

Charity: Macmillan Cancer Support

Who: John Digweed

What: Tycho Sunrise Solo Ascent

When: January 1, 2021 @ 7am PT

Where: Tickets Stream will be available to watch for 48 hours

Who: Tycho

What: Destructo Sunrise Sermon

When: January 1, 2021 @ 5am PT

Where: Twitch

Who: Destructo

What: Spybar Chicago’s Keep Us Dancing

When: January 1 at 12 Central for 24 hours

Where: Twitch

Tickets: Free On Dice, but donations recommended

Who: See lineup below.

by Spybar

What: Insomniac New Year’s Day Trip

When: January 1, 2021 12pm – 12am PT

Where: Twitch

Who: See lineup and set times below

Insomniac

What: Hacienda 24 Hour House Party NYE United We Stream

When: December 31, 2020 @ 10am GMT

Where: UnitedWeStream Website

Charities: oneGM

Who: See lineup below

Hacienda

What: Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra O Come All Ye Ravers NYE Show

When: December 31, 2020 available for 7 days on demand

Where: Get Tickets here

Who: Pete Tong & the Heritage Orchestra, Jessie Ware & other guests