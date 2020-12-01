A Winged Victory For The Sullen Announce New Album 'Invisible Cities'

A Winged Victory for the Sullen Jónatan Grétarsson

A Winged Victory For The Sullen have announced a new album Invisible Cities. You can hear the first single now, “Desires Are Already Memories.”

The composer collaboration between Stars of the Lid founder Adam Wiltzie and L.A. composer Dustin O'Halloran released their last album The Undivided Five in November 2019 and are running it back with another LP in February 2021 on their own Artificial Pinearch Manufacturing label.

The album was actually been a part of their catalog for over a year now. Premiering to a sell-out audience in July 2019 at the Manchester International Festival, the duo was commissioned by Warner’s 59 Productions to score the music for the 90-minute multimedia theatrical stage show, adapted from Italo Calvino’s 1972 novel, Invisible Cities.

The LP has been adapted into 45 minute album that likely fits better for a studio album and at home listening.

Invisible Cities will be released on February 26, 2021. See the tracklist below. Pre-order the LP here including a rather beautiful vinyl.

Tracklist:

1. So That the City Can Begin to Exist

2. The Celestial City

3. The Dead Outnumber the Living

4. Every Solstice & Equinox

5. Nothing of The City Touches the Earth

6. Thirteenth Century Travelogue

7. The Divided City

8. Only Strings and Their Supports Remain

9. There Is One of Which You Never Speak

10. Despair Dialogue

11. The Merchants of Seven Nations

12. Desires Are Already Memories

13. Total Perspective Vortex