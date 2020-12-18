Baauer Releases 'PLANET'S MAD (GLOBE'S CRAZY) Deluxe Edition With New Songs & Remixes

The project also comes with a Blueray of recent music videos, the PLANET'S MAD movie and more.

Baauer Kylie Hoffman

Baauer has released the deluxe edition of PLANET’S MAD (GLOBE’s CRAZY). It includes the original, Grammy-nominated album, plus a second album of new songs and remixes.

Among those who provide remixes include A. G. Cook, Special Request, S-Type, Umru, Skeler, Holly (who helped produce some of the original album) and Cozway. There are also four new songs, plus a new intro for the second album.

The deluxe edition brings more madness to an already frenetic LP that channeled the madness of the world in 2020. If you want or need more Baauer music to end the year, this has just what you need.

As part of the release, there is a blueray with some of Baauer’s video work. It includes the PLANET’S MAD Movie, which you can watch below and A Rave On Planet’s Mad. There will also be a pop crypt performance, his Late Show With Stephen Colbert performance, which he describes as “pushing spacebar” and a Live At Moma PS1 gig. There will be music videos for the following songs: “GoGo!,” “Day Ones,” “Higher,” “3AM,” “Company” and “Temple.” Pick up all of this on his website. The Blueray will be available on January 31, 2021.

