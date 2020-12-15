Brian Eno Releasing 25-Year Hardcover Edition Of Diary 'A Year with Swollen Appendices'

Brian Eno is releasing a hardcover version of his 1996 book in the original size of his diary.

Brian Eno Shamil Tanna

Brian Eno will release a new edition of his diary A Year with Swollen Appendices. It will be released next year in honor of the diary’s 25th anniversary.

At the end of 1994, the ambient giant began to keep a diary, writing about his collaborations with artists like David Bowie, U2, James and Jah Wobble. He also wrote about the role of generative and ambient music, plus observations on art, the role of artists and the world around him. The book was released in 1996.

The 25th anniversary hardcover has been redesigned in the size of the original diary. It features two ribbons, pink paper delineating the appendices (matching the original edition) and a two-tone paper-over-board cover, which pays homage to the original design.

It comes with a new intro from Brian Eno and will arrive on February 9 via Faber in the US. Pre-order here.