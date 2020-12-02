Burial, Four Tet & Thom Yorke Release Collaborative Two-Track Vinyl EP

This collaboration is the first between these three in nine years and is only available on vinyl.

Thom Yorke, Burial and Four Tet have collaborated on two new tracks “His Rope” and “Her Revolution.” The songs have been released on very limited edition vinyl, only available and sold out in select record stores.

So far, London Phonica Records and Sounds of the Universe have confirmed they have copies for sale, but we will see if more shops get them in as they have already sold out. The limited edition black vinyl hasn’t shown up on Discogs yet, but I expect it will be there soon.

However, the two tracks have appeared on YouTube, so if you weren’t lucky enough to live in London and make it to a record store, then you can listen to both soothing and angelic tracks. Whether or not the label / artists wants to play whack-a-mole with this, we shall see, but for now, smash play on these tracks.

Four Tet and Burial have worked together in the past, releasing the Moth / Work Club EP in 2009 and then again in 2011 on the Ego / Mirror EP, which Thom Yorke joined them.