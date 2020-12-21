Burial Releases Sprawling, Frenetic 12-Minute Track "Chemz" From Upcoming EP

Burial Chemz Hyperdub

Burial has released a new track “Chemz” that will appear on a two-track EP coming out in April.

The 12-minute track is a hefty one that twists and turns, using breaks, garage and a female vocal to spin you into a frenzy. It seems odd to drop this one now with the EP coming in April, but maybe they need to capitalize on some holiday shopping.

“Chemz / Dolphinz” will be released on April 2 via Hyperdub. Pre-order on Bandcamp.

Recently, Burial teamed up with Four Tet and Thom Yorke in an indie guy’s wet dream collaboration for a new two track EP that was originally released on vinyl before being made available everywhere digitally.