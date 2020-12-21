Cannabis Industry Spotlight: Daytime Disco Band Poolside Collabs with Space Coyote on “I Feel High” Joints

Photos courtesy of Poolside & Space Coyote

It’s been a long time dream of Space Coyote’s to collaborate on a joint with musicians, and now that dream has come true with their newest collab with Poolside, a daytime disco band from Los Angeles led by Jeffrey Paradise. With flavor notes consisting of tart kumquats, earthy moss and spaceship fuel, these hybrid hash pre-rolls create the ultimate poolside glaze and come in a 5-pack of half gram infused joints.

Combining Sour Cookies Hash with MAC flower from Sticky Fields, this limited release is available in California dispensaries for a limited time. The joints are presented in an environmentally friendly, reusable, and collectible tin. Space Coyote’s CEO and designer Libby Cooper worked closely with Jeffrey Paradise to create one-of-a-kind artwork that fans will want to hang on to forever.



This collab is so cool, we asked Poolside to create a special Spotify playlist for you to enjoy while toking on these out-of-this-world doobies. Paradise tells us what to expect:



"With this mix I wanted to recreate the experience of smoking one of Poolside's new ‘I Feel High’ joints with me and jamming some tunes, so naturally, it starts off with the song “I Feel High” from Poolside's recent album Low Season that my buddy Ben Browning from Cut Copy and I wrote – I still owe you a pack, Ben! From there you have five straight undeniable weed classics, all songs that I love to DJ when I'm hanging with friends having fun and feeling good. It'd probably take five songs to get through the joint, at which point I'd be feeling some mellower tunes, so I close the mix out with a trio of mellow country rock weed jams."

Now, here’s the playlist!

1) Ben Browning, Poolside - I Feel High

2) Bone Thugs-N-Harmony - Weed Song

3) Luniz, Spice 1, Dru Down, Richie Rich, Shock G, E-40 - I Got 5 On It (Remix)

4) Rick James - Mary Jane

5) OutKast - Crumblin' Erb

6) Ludacris, Sleepy Brown - Blueberry Yum Yum

7) Little Feat - Don't Bogart That Joint (Live at Lisner Auditorium, Washington, DC, 8/8/1977)

8) John Prine - Illegal Smile

9) Neil Young - Roll Another Number (For the Road)