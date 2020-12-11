Channel Tres Releases Lockdown-Inspired EP 'I Can't Go Outside' With Tyler, The Creator, Tinashe

Cover Art Art For Their Good

Channel Tres decided to close out 2020 with a bang. The LA-producer, singer and rapper has released a new seven track EP, fittingly titled i can’t go outside. It comes with some big features in Tyler, The Creator and Tinashe.

The EP opens with the murky intro title track “i can’t go outside” that makes the point about when you can’t go out, “i can’t act wild.” That same chilled mood carries over to “2000 chevy Malibu” with the desire to get out of the house in any way.

The mood and energy picks up on “skate depot” Channel Tres lives through the nostalgia of his first job at a roller rink. The project soars on “fuego” with Tyler, The Creator that embodies the West Coast hip-house that Tres has built over the years. Tyler, The Creator slots right into this effortlessly as they examine what it is like to be a black artist in America. Tinashe joins the smooth house production “take your time” with a soft piano floating alongside their duet. It eventually finishes with “unfinished business” that points to much more from Channel Tres in the future.

It has been a banner 18 months for the LA artist, working with the likes of Robyn, Danny Brown, Baauer & JPEGMAFIA. i can't go outside is a stark reminder of the world we live in, the ongoing pandemic and that music can be a way to make it through.

Stream the full project here.