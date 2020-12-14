Chris Lake & Armand Van Helden Release Club-Ready, Four-Track EP 'The Answer'

Born out of meeting at a Miami pool party, it brings those vibes and more.
Armand Van Helden Chris Lake

Armand Van Helden & Chris Lake

Chris Lake & Armand Van Helden have released a new four-track EP The Answer. The idea for working together was first cooked up at a pool party in Miami (Armand probably had a fire fit that day), and they got to work a little while later on these tracks. This EP channels that sunshine and good feeling into its four tracks.

“I bumped into Armand in Miami at a pool party and we exchanged emails. A month later, he hit me up and floated the idea of working together,” Chris Lake recalls in a statement. “The vibes were flying after we sat down on the first morning, chugging coffee, visualizing what could be made.”

The lead single and title track “The Answer” headlines the bunch, featuring Arthur Baker & Victor Simonelli, crafting a funky and soulful banger.

“Feel So Good” brings more of that soul with some horns to take it to the next level. “Work! is a track to get you moving and “Dubai Dublin” closes things out with some synthy, techy goodness.

Stream the full project below and get your copy here.

