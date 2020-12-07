Detroit's Marble Bar Launching Record Label Wax2Max With Pandemic Employee Benefit Compilation

Marble Bar

Detroit’s Marble Bar has launched a record label Wax2Max. The first release is a new compilation Pandemania Relief with the aim of raising money to keep the club open and paying employees who have not been able to work because of the pandemic.

The 33-track compilation will be released this Friday, December 11. It features the likes of DJ Minx, Ellen Allien, Delano Smith, Terrence Dixon, Kate Simko and others.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

A handful of tracks are available to listen to on Bandcamp now where the full comp can be pre-ordered now.

A venerated house and techno institution in the city, it is important to take care of those who make the business go. Support this compilation is you can and get some quality music in the process.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Tracklist:

01. Afriqua - Groundfloor

02. Alexi Delano - The Last Dance

03. Amen Andrews - Riotously Rhapsodic Rhythms

04. Andrés - John C Lodge Cruise

05. Anja Schneider - Hometown

06. Ataxia & Mister Joshooa - Adult Use

07. Brian Kage - Limitless

08. Chuck Daniels - Traffic

09. Cosmin Trg - Celestial

10. Delano Smith - Travels

11. Dj Minx - Do It Anyway

12. Dj T-1000 - Ne Plus Ultra

13. Ellen Allien - Gender Fluid

14. Erika - A Cellular Meltdown (BMG Club Edit)

15. Hotwaxx Hale, CCC Square - Don't Cry 4 Me

16. Juju & Jordash - De School (Live)

17. Kate Simko - Two Yous

18. Kevin Reynolds - Behind It All

19. Lord Scrummage & Erno The Inferno - The Key (Erno The Inferno Remix) feat. Lisa Stocking)

20. Loren - Beat2beatcoast2coast

21. Luke Hess & Jeff Hess - Epistle

22. Mop & Sonia - Tribal Dance

23. Move D - Princess And The Table Cloth

24. Nitin - Lingo

25. Norm Talley - Iso-vision

26. Osunlade - Synesthesia

27. Rebecca Goldberg - The Moon Is High And So Am I (Inner Worlds Rework)

28. Ryan Crosson - Seqqs

29. Shaun Reeves - D- Love

30. Terrence Dixon - Off Linwood

31. Terrence Parker - Optimistically

32. The Bernabela Project - Magnetize

33. Todd Osborn - Snap-Tite