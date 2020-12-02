Do It Live: Bada Bada

Spine-tingling instrumental-electronic fusion comes to mind with every release on the Jazz-o-Tech imprint, and coming to join the amusement is pioneering French trio Bada-Bada with an 8 track record titled ‘II’ that cooks up an amalgamation of jazz and techno and bears 6 original tracks alongside remixes by Fabrizio Rat and Distant Echoes.

While the lockdown has all but eliminated live performances, it's allowed others to begin working on their own or perfecting the one they have. We invited Bada Bada to breakdown their live setup for another installment of Do It Live

Words and photos by Bada Bada

OP-1

The Op-1, by Teenage Engineering, is a small synthesizer/sampler that allows us to create and to manipulate an infinity of sounds. We use it a lot to destroy samples, to turn them into synths, to sequence, to play pads, etc. It has become essential to our set, and its small size is also very useful when you travel with so much gear. We also use it as a midi keyboard to control Ableton and the samples treated on it.

Saxophone pedalboard

Leo plays a tenor Selmer Super Balanced Action and use Viga Music Tools’ technology to amplify the signal and run it through several pedals. Although using the computer can be great, using analogic gear can be more intuitive, creative, and warm. The saxophone signal goes through a Digitech whammy, some distortion, and overdrive, some reverb, and delay (and also a granular delay). The output signal goes into the computer and gives us the possibility to loop the saxophone on the sync Ableton session or to add a digital effect.

Trumpet effects

Lilian, the trumpet and keys player, also uses Viga Music Tools’ technology to amplify his trumpet live. The cells of these microphones are directly inside the instrument, so there is no ambient, unwanted external sound or feedback. The trumpet is plugged in the computer, which allows us to harmonize the sound live, to add more effects, to record and loop some parts. Harmonizing live using the sound of the trumpet pitch on the whole clavier is an effect we use a lot. To do so, we use Vocal Synth 2 and just play the desired notes on the midi keyboard while blowing in the horn.

Prophet/Midi Clavier

We use a lot of Dave Smith’s Prophet 8 synth, as an analogic synth, but also as a midi controller. As we said previously, we use it to harmonize the horns, but also to control digital synths such as Serum or any sample we recorded. We usually superimpose both analogic and digital sound, to get these huge, immersive synths. We also use Dave Smith’s Mopho synth to get bass sounds or an old Kawaii 100-F. Again, everything is connected to Ableton Live so we can all be sync together.

Roland SPD-SX

The Roland SPD-SX is one of the first electronic tools Tiss, the drummer, worked with. It can assume a lot of different functions. First, its creative possibilities allow us to transform any sample and to use it in any groove. Also, it’s a percussive instrument that inspires other rhythms that the ones we would play on the drums while keeping it very intuitive and organic. At least, the SPD-SX is a very good midi controller; for example, we use it with Ableton to control sounds and samples.

Korg Wavedrum/Sensory Percussion

The Wavedrum is a very sensitive, musical instrument. It’s an electronic percussion that can be played with sticks or even with the hands. It has a lot of internal sounds and can be connected to pedals to extend even more possibilities. We used it a lot during our first improvisation sessions, so it’s an important element of the creations of the band.

This new technology is quite impressive and allows any drummer to expand his drumming sound with electronic ones. A small captor divides one drumhead into 10 different spots, and each spot can be electronically controlled or defined. You can really mix the acoustic and the electronic sound, so it gives a lot of ideas and nuances. It inspired so many different grooves or even melodies that it has become essential to the band. We use it both live and in the studio.

Grab the new album here.