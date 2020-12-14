Four Tet & Madlib Announce Collaborative Album 'Sound Ancestors,' Share First Track "Road Of The Lonely Ones"

Four Tet and Madlib have an album coming out next year in January 2021. Titled Sound Ancestors, the pair has released the first track from it today, “Road of the Lonely Ones.”

According to a lengthy Four Tet Instagram post, Four Tet & Madlib have been working on this album for the past few years and only completed it a few months ago.

“[Madlib] is always making loads of music in all sorts of styles and I was listening to some of his new beats and studio sessions when I had the idea that it would be great to hear some of these ideas made into a Madlib solo album,” explains Four Tet.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

He goes on to explain that Sound Ancestors was created using “hundred of piece of music” that they would work with to create this project.

“Not made into beats for vocalists to use but instead arranged into tracks that could all flow together in an album designed to be listened to start to finish,” Four Tet continues. “I put this concept to him when we were hanging out eating some nice food one day and we decided to work on this together with him sending me tracks, loops, ideas and experiments that I would arrange, edit, manipulate and combine. I was sent hundreds of pieces of music over a couple of years stretch and during that time I put together this album with all the parts that fitted with my vision.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Sound Ancestors will be released on January 2021. A tracklist and exact release date have not been revealed yet. However, you can listen to “Road of the Lonely Ones" now.