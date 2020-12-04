Houston Rapper Armstrong Showcases Warmth With "For You"

This jazz-inspired track is out via Absent Mind.
The Cameroon-born, Texas-raised artist Armstrong has just delivered a beautiful new record. Released today through the London label Absent Mind - known for its serene, chill vibes - is "For You," a heartfelt tribute to a late friend. 

This record is drenched in rich, soulful tones and has a late night jazz feel with its pattering piano chords and faint city sirens. His vocals are a striking contrast to its smooth instrumentation, and you can hear his influences from the likes of Mac Miller and Kendrick Lamar

Soak up "For You" on the stream below. 

