In:Most Add Soulful D&B Remix To "Slow Tidings" From Micco & Elias

Producer and MC duo Micco & Elias have just had their gloriously languid single "Slow Tidings" remixed. Out now on the same label Absent Mind is the In:Most edit, which sees the UK based drum and bass pairing showcase why they're a rising name in the scene right now.

Aria Vince's smooth and sultry vocals are still a real focus, as well as Elias' rich flow, and In:Most turn the tempo up nicely with their crisp drums and surging chord progressions.

"Slow Tidings" sounds unbelievably fresh and is well worth checking out if you liked the original. Listen right here!