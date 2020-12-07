Kid Cudi Details Long-Awaited Third 'Man On The Moon' Album With Skepta, Phoebe Bridgers, Pop Smoke
Kid Cudi will release his seventh studio album Man On The Moon III: The Chosen this Friday. The third in his beloved and celebrated Man On The Moon series, it has been a long time coming for this LP. The Chosen will feature the likes of Pop Smoke, Phoebe Bridgers, Skepta and Trippie Redd.
Kid Cudi catapulted into stardom with the first Man On The Moon album in 2009 that explored themes like depression and anxiety in a way that most hip-hop albums weren’t even touching at that time. His follow up Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager was released the following year in 2010. Over the past decade, he has released four albums to varying levels of success and some more acclaimed then others, but there has always been the desire among fans for a third MOTM album. Now it is almost here. Videos for “She Knows This” and “Heaven On Earth” are set to be unveiled soon.
Man On The Moon III: The Chosen will be released on Friday, December 11. Pre-order the album here and watch the trailer below.
TRACKLISTING
1. Beautiful Trip
2. Tequila Shots
3. Another Day
4. She Knows This
5. Dive
6. Damaged
7. Heaven On Earth
8. Show Out Featuring Pop Smoke and Skepta
9. Solo Dolo, Pt. III
10. Sad People
11. Elsie's Baby Boy (flashback)
12. Sept. 16
13. The Void
14. Lovin' Me Featuring Phoebe Bridgers
15. The Pale Moonlight
16. Rockstar Knights Featuring Trippie Redd
17. 4 Da Kidz
18. Lord I Know