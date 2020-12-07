Kid Cudi Details Long-Awaited Third 'Man On The Moon' Album With Skepta, Phoebe Bridgers, Pop Smoke

Cover Art Kid Cudi / Republic Records

Kid Cudi will release his seventh studio album Man On The Moon III: The Chosen this Friday. The third in his beloved and celebrated Man On The Moon series, it has been a long time coming for this LP. The Chosen will feature the likes of Pop Smoke, Phoebe Bridgers, Skepta and Trippie Redd.

Kid Cudi catapulted into stardom with the first Man On The Moon album in 2009 that explored themes like depression and anxiety in a way that most hip-hop albums weren’t even touching at that time. His follow up Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager was released the following year in 2010. Over the past decade, he has released four albums to varying levels of success and some more acclaimed then others, but there has always been the desire among fans for a third MOTM album. Now it is almost here. Videos for “She Knows This” and “Heaven On Earth” are set to be unveiled soon.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Man On The Moon III: The Chosen will be released on Friday, December 11. Pre-order the album here and watch the trailer below.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

TRACKLISTING

1. Beautiful Trip

2. Tequila Shots

3. Another Day

4. She Knows This

5. Dive

6. Damaged

7. Heaven On Earth

8. Show Out Featuring Pop Smoke and Skepta

9. Solo Dolo, Pt. III

10. Sad People

11. Elsie's Baby Boy (flashback)

12. Sept. 16

13. The Void

14. Lovin' Me Featuring Phoebe Bridgers

15. The Pale Moonlight

16. Rockstar Knights Featuring Trippie Redd

17. 4 Da Kidz

18. Lord I Know