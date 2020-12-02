Larry Heard Kicking Off Archival Vault Sessions Series With 4 Unreleased Mr Fingers Tracks
Larry Heard is opening up the vaults to release a series of unreleased tracks that never came out on his own Alleviated Records imprint. That will kick off later this month with Vault Sessions Vol. 1, which includes four unreleased Mr. Fingers tracks.
The new EP will kick off with “Chains” featuring Ron Wilson, which is an outtake from the Another Side era. "To this day, we are not quite sure why this selection was not included on the project but are pleased to finally share it," says the label about "Chains," via RA.
Vault Sessions Vol. 1 will be released on December 21. More Vault Sessions will arrive in the future. Listen to clips of the project on Clone.
Tracklist
01. Chains feat. Ron Wilson
02. Electronic Debris
03. Saspence
04. Nyte Light