Lights Out Premiere: Digital & Outrage - Diligence [Metalheadz]
Cutting edge jungle from two of the genre's heavyweights
Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from two of Jungle's finest artists, on one of the genre's finest labels, Metalheadz. Digital & Outrage met two decades ago, and we are thrilled to premiere their first outing as a duo on the label for Metalheadz' Platinum series. With so much experience in the field, it's safe to say they know a thing or two about a thing or two. Classic drum work, throbbing synths, and a brooding bassline come together in the instantly classic 'Diligence' that you could only expect from such heavyweights. Pre-order your copy here.
Track: Diligence
Artist: Digital & Outrage
Label: Metalheadz Platinum
Format: Vinyl + Digital
Release Date: 12-11-2020