Lights Out Premiere: Digital & Outrage - Diligence [Metalheadz]

Digital & Outrage - Kingdom [Metalheadz]

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from two of Jungle's finest artists, on one of the genre's finest labels, Metalheadz. Digital & Outrage met two decades ago, and we are thrilled to premiere their first outing as a duo on the label for Metalheadz' Platinum series. With so much experience in the field, it's safe to say they know a thing or two about a thing or two. Classic drum work, throbbing synths, and a brooding bassline come together in the instantly classic 'Diligence' that you could only expect from such heavyweights. Pre-order your copy here.

Track: Diligence

Artist: Digital & Outrage

Label: Metalheadz Platinum

Format: Vinyl + Digital

Release Date: 12-11-2020