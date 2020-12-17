Lights Out Premiere: Joton & Electric Rescue - Calambre [Skryptöm]

Lights Out Premiere: Joton & Electric Rescue - Calambre [Skryptöm]
Skryptöm celebrates 50 releases with a monster EP.
Today, Lights Out Heads Down presents an exclusive premiere from Swedish techno imprint Skryptöm. To celebrate 50 releases, the label has pulled together a diverse cast of talent to deliver a truly killer EP. Label-boss Electric Rescue and Joton teamed up for a no-frills DJ-tool titled "Calambre." A pounding kick drum and trippy percussion lay the foundation for the record, as gritty textures gradually build tension throughout the track. This is a perfect track to layer and build tension in sets.
Track: Calambre
Artist: Joton & Electric Rescue
Label: Skryptöm
Format: Vinyl + Digital
Release Date: 1-15-2021