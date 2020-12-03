Lights Out Premiere: Roll Dann - The Club [Opera 2000]

Roll Dann - Oppression Dance [Opera 2000]

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from fast-rising imprint Opera 2000. Co-founder Roll Dann is set to unleash a fresh 4-track EP titled Oppression Dance, and we present to you the closing track 'The Club'. Taking influence from his teenage love of hard techno and Schranz, The Club is a heads-down club hammer with minimal breaks and maximum energy. The rough textures pair perfectly with the airy atmosphere, and the spaced-out percussion makes this a perfect layering tool.

Track: The Club

Artist: Roll Dann

Label: Opera 2000

Format: Vinyl + Digital

Release Date: 12-4-2020