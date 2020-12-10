Lights Out Premiere: Symonenko - Bardakan [Nechto]
Lush spacey techno
Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from Nastia's imprint Nechto. Taken from his forthcoming debut NECH005 EP, Symonenko's Bardakan is a slow-burning and spacey techno cut that instantly transports you to another dimension. The lush atmosphere and twinkling synths envoke a sense of calm and wonder, while the various kick patterns keep things feeling fresh and your body moving. Bardakan will be available on December 11.
Track: Bardakan
Artist: Symonenko
Label: Nechto
Format: Digital