Lights Out Premiere: Symonenko - Bardakan [Nechto]

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from Nastia's imprint Nechto. Taken from his forthcoming debut NECH005 EP, Symonenko's Bardakan is a slow-burning and spacey techno cut that instantly transports you to another dimension. The lush atmosphere and twinkling synths envoke a sense of calm and wonder, while the various kick patterns keep things feeling fresh and your body moving. Bardakan will be available on December 11.

Track: Bardakan

Artist: Symonenko

Label: Nechto

Format: Digital