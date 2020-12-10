Lights Out Premiere: Symonenko - Bardakan [Nechto]

Lush spacey techno
Author:
Publish date:
Nechto005

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from Nastia's imprint Nechto. Taken from his forthcoming debut NECH005 EP, Symonenko's Bardakan is a slow-burning and spacey techno cut that instantly transports you to another dimension. The lush atmosphere and twinkling synths envoke a sense of calm and wonder, while the various kick patterns keep things feeling fresh and your body moving. Bardakan will be available on December 11. 

Track: Bardakan

Artist: Symonenko

Label: Nechto

Format: Digital

Related Content

nech004_digital_artwork
Music

Lights Out Premiere: Galaxy Lane - Arrivals [Nechto]

PMCW002-3_Code_Walk-Aim_Artwork_by_Eigil_Bakdal_Jrgensen
Music

Lights Out Premiere: Code Walk - Problem [Peder Mannerfelt Produktion]

jauzas the shining
Music

Lights Out Premiere: Jauzas the Shining - Lifeforms [Tripalium Corp]