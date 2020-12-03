Lights Out Premiere: Tick Trax - Fast Track [U-TRAX]
Storming acid techno
Today, Lights Out presents a storming slice of acid techno from Utrecht based label U‑TRAX. Taken from the label's forthcoming and first R U There Yet? VA, Tick Trax' 'Fast Track' is a no-fucking-about cut meant for pure dancefloor annihilation. The record was actually part of U-TRAX 90s archive and its stripped-back production perfectly embodies that time period.
Track: Fast Track
Artist: Tick Trax
Label: U-TRAX
Format: Digital
Release Date: 12-11-20