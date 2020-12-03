Lights Out Premiere: Tick Trax - Fast Track [U-TRAX]

Storming acid techno
Author:
Publish date:
R U There Yet?

R U There Yet?

Today, Lights Out presents a storming slice of acid techno from Utrecht based label U‑TRAX. Taken from the label's forthcoming and first R U There Yet? VA, Tick Trax' 'Fast Track' is a no-fucking-about cut meant for pure dancefloor annihilation. The record was actually part of U-TRAX 90s archive and its stripped-back production perfectly embodies that time period. 

Track: Fast Track

Artist: Tick Trax

Label: U-TRAX

Format: Digital

Release Date: 12-11-20

Related Content

Laxenanchaos - Brilliant Toys [Tripalium] Cover Art
Music

Lights Out Premiere: Laxenanchaos - Brilliant Toys [Tripalium]

Artwork_ABRAX_ABRAX001
Music

Lights Out Premiere: ABRAX - Intervention [ABRAX]

OTB015_Cover_Artwork_web
Music

Lights Out Premiere: One Track Brain - The Hunt [OTB]