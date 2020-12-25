Listen: India Jordan & Finn Drop 'Joy II The World' Dance Mix
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all! Finn & India Jordan have put together a 70 minute mix of dance records for the holidays. As it is described on SoundCloud, they have assembled a collection of tunes, “some naughty, some nice - to inspire joy and goodwill to all.”
Listen to the mix and follow along with the tracklist.
1. Transitive Elements - U Feel It?
2. Insight ft. Ashaye - Fantasy (Insight Mix)
3. Wham! - Everything She Wants
4. Debbie Gibson - Free Me (Miss Debbie’s Dub)
5. Charlstonray - Then I’ll Make a Million
6. Urban Hype - Living in a Fantasy (Greed Club Mix)
7. DJ Rush - This Is My Life & This Is How I Feel
8. Wamdue Kids - Memory and Forgetting
9. Big Ang - Happy Times
10. Ken Doh - Nakasaki
11. The Head Nodding Society - What It Is
12. Gene Farris - Mercury
13. Paul Johnson - I’m Alone Until You Show Me
14. Lavender Hill Mob - Tales From the Whip
15. Ramos, Supreme & Sunset Regime - Gotta Believe
16. Detroit In Effect - Shake A Lil Faster
17. D-M-S - Love Overdose (Remix)
18. Metalheads - Angel
19. Sharp Veins - Inbox Island
20. Weird Beard - One Hundred At The End