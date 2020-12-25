Listen: India Jordan & Finn Drop 'Joy II The World' Dance Mix

India Jordan

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all! Finn & India Jordan have put together a 70 minute mix of dance records for the holidays. As it is described on SoundCloud, they have assembled a collection of tunes, “some naughty, some nice - to inspire joy and goodwill to all.”

Listen to the mix and follow along with the tracklist.

1. Transitive Elements - U Feel It?

2. Insight ft. Ashaye - Fantasy (Insight Mix)

3. Wham! - Everything She Wants

4. Debbie Gibson - Free Me (Miss Debbie’s Dub)

5. Charlstonray - Then I’ll Make a Million

6. Urban Hype - Living in a Fantasy (Greed Club Mix)

7. DJ Rush - This Is My Life & This Is How I Feel

8. Wamdue Kids - Memory and Forgetting

9. Big Ang - Happy Times

10. Ken Doh - Nakasaki

11. The Head Nodding Society - What It Is

12. Gene Farris - Mercury

13. Paul Johnson - I’m Alone Until You Show Me

14. Lavender Hill Mob - Tales From the Whip

15. Ramos, Supreme & Sunset Regime - Gotta Believe

16. Detroit In Effect - Shake A Lil Faster

17. D-M-S - Love Overdose (Remix)

18. Metalheads - Angel

19. Sharp Veins - Inbox Island

20. Weird Beard - One Hundred At The End