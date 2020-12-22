Listen: The Chemical Brothers Release Frenzied, Festive Holiday Mix

The Chemical Brothers have spun up a mix for your holiday pleasure.

The Chemical Brothers Hamish Brown

The Chemical Brothers have released a mix for the holidays.

The group put the mix online last week to power you through the holiday period, whether you are in lockdown or getting together, safely, with a small group of family.

Titled "ODD BOD DISTRESS IN THE AREA," the mix is a frenetic blend of acid, electro, dub, reggae broken beats and plenty of rave for everyone.

Listen to the full mix here and see their message below.