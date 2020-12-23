Loopcloud Drops Drum 1.5 To Help You Effortlessly Create Beats and Kits For Your Productions

Hitting roadblocks with your drum programming? Can't seem to find the right beats? Your problems have been solved!

Effortlessly create unique beats and kits with Loopcloud DRUM 1.5

Just in time for the holiday season and long winter ahead, Loopcloud has dropped a new tool to help you create better drums and programming for your productions. Hitting a road block? Looking for new sounds and patterns?

Your Beats Evolved

With the inspirational features in Loopcloud DRUM 1.5, it’s never been easier to create professional sounding beats that are truly yours. The new intuitive sample swap, tag manager and randomiser, allows you to create unique sound palettes and rhythmic textures quickly and easily – without breaking your flow.

Included with a Loopcloud subscription, Loopcloud DRUM is a 16-pad drum sampler and sequencer that connects directly to Loopcloud, giving you access to the largest and most diverse library of premium sounds, plus cutting-edge kits curated by top artists and exclusive labels.

DRUM’s powerful new features let you audition kits and samples from your library, meaning you can instantly get creative with the sounds you already love. Whether you’re a pro producer or making your first beat, Loopcloud DRUM creates authentic and inspiring kits within moments.

Roll the Dice

Hit the ‘Dice’ button to instantly generate a fresh kit drawn from the samples in your Loopcloud library. Watch and listen as the randomiser rebuilds kits on the fly, with snares replacing snares, kicks for kicks, and crashes for crashes. Every sound is taken from your personal collection so you can be certain it already has your full seal of approval.

Sometimes the best producer moments come from happy accidents. Whether you’re layering sounds, swapping out samples or just hitting the randomise button, Loopcloud DRUM takes your music in inspirational new directions.

Browse a World of Sound

Finding the right sound quickly is essential for your workflow. Now with Loopcloud DRUM’s intuitive browser, you can easily select your purchased and saved kits, and discover new sounds to purchase directly from the plugin.

The Sounds you Love, Rediscovered

Build kits automatically from the sounds you love. Thanks to its intelligent sound tagging, Loopcloud DRUM creates kits from both your purchased Loopmasters samples and any other imported sounds from your sample collection.

Sequence and Control

Loopcloud DRUM contains an eight-pattern 16-step sequencer, with patterns that can be chained together to build longer sequences. Flip between sequences in real-time in the UI or with MIDI control, and randomise patterns to create evolving variations.

Take Your Creations Further

Integrating your beats with your DAW workflow has never been easier thanks to DRUM 1.5’s new export options…

* Export a full audio mixdown or individual stems

* Export a MIDI file of your sequences

* Export single one-shot samples

New Presets & Drum Sounds

In addition to the included content, an expansive range of new kits and sounds are available to purchase. Choose from a wide selection of additional expansion packs covering multiple genres, from right inside the plugin.

How Can I Get Loopcloud DRUM?

Loopcloud DRUM 1.5 is included with the fully-featured free 30-day trial, and with a Loopcloud subscription.

Plans are available from £5.99 / €6.99 / $7.99 per month.

Existing Loopcloud Subscriber?

Loopcloud DRUM 1.5 is included as part of Loopcloud’s Artist, Studio or Pro subscription packages. Existing users can add DRUM 1.5 to their toolbox – along with the powerful Loopcloud PLAY instrument – simply by updating to version 5.3 of Loopcloud.

