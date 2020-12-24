Magnetic Mix 129: Rezident

German producer Rezident takes us on a deep and progressive journey with this mix to help close out the year.

Rezident Felicia Diepstraten

22-year-old producer David Roif, better known as Rezident, is a fast growing producer and DJ from Karlsruhe in Southern Germany. Now Berlin-based, he has amassed a remix catalog for the likes of DRAMA, King Henry and others, while adding EPs on Anjunadeep, mau5trap and elsewhere. That rise has allowed him to have a fruitful 2020, with EPs out on Anjuandeep, Poesie Musik, Spinnin Deep and most recently Opposition earlier this month. The five track EP, Definition, on Opposition distills that deep, dark, melodic dance music, which has allowed him to carve his own path.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

With all of this swirling around the new EP still fresh, we had Rezident make one of our last Magnetic Mixes of the year, just in time for Christmas festivities. It distills deep and dark progressive house into an hour-long mix for some winter grooving.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“This end of year mix includes some of my current favorites alongside a few unreleased IDs. Although it has been a difficult year for so many, I am grateful for some really positive career highlights in 2020,” says Rezident. "I hope this mix can lift up spirits and help take the listener away from reality across its duration. Wishing everyone a wonderful New Year and all the best for 2021.”

Listen to the mix below and follow along with the tracklist.

Tracklist:

1. Rezident – Behind The Scenes

2. Boris Dlogusch & Cassara – Traveller

3. Jeremy Olander – Steps

4. Camelphat – Cold Since ‘81

5. King Henry – Remember (Rezident Remix)

6. Fabio Aurea & TOSHI – Yini (Serge Devant Remix)

7. Cubicolor – Points Beyond

8. ID – ID

9. Rezident – Finders Keepers

10. ID – ID

11. Moonwalk – Pink Clouds

12. Kollektiv Turnstrasse – Jupiter Sunrise

13. Rezident - Blurred