Magnetic Mix 130: Ink Project

Ink Project goes through jazz, funk and a bit of electro for a mix before the end of the year.

Ink Project Louie X

2021 is starting to tick across the calendar in many parts of the globe as we hope for a new dawn in a new year. It is dark now, but as they say, it is always darkest before the dawn. We have a new Magnetic mix from Blind Colour label owner Ink Project that offers something a bit different as we enter the New Year. It goes from jazz to funk to techno and even a dash of electro. All of this can be a part of a different NYE celebration and your weekend ahead.

Ink Project is releasing a new album Rhythm Spirit on February 26, 2021. The mix includes an exclusive first listen of the title track.

“Starting with some jazz and new electronica I’ve been listening to recently, this mix then moves into straight up, dubby, funky house, techno and electro territory, typical of a warm-up set I might play at underground party in a dark space,” explains Ink Project about the Magnetic Mix.

“It also features an exclusive play of the title track from our new album Rhythm Spirit out at the end of Feb 2021. The album will be released digitally and on vinyl and features some amazing artwork and all styles of music with guest singers I’ve been lucky enough to work with in recent years - from song-based electronic/soul, future dub, broken beat, leftfield pop, house/techno, down–tempo and world music.”

Listen to the mix now and follow along with the tracklist.

Tracklist:

1. Yusef Lateef - Like It is

2. Actress - Remembrance (feat. Zsela)

3. Charles Webster - The Spell (feat. Ingrid Chavez)

4. Deadbeat - Huey Lewis Dub (Lost Souls of Saturn Dub Mix)

5. Nicolas Barnes - Soulless Echo

6. Terry Francis & Gideon Jackson - Blue Wig

7. Mark Allow - Midnight Shadows

8. Josh Baker & Alfa - No 800

9. Burnski - Another Source (Mandar Remix)

10. Helly Larson - Spiritual Life

11. Move D - Silk Dub

12. Ink Project - Rhythm Spirit

13. 100Hz - Whisper