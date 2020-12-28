My Toolbox: Shubostar

Mexico-based Korean artist Shubostar has steadily been carving out her own piece of musical history by combing elements of Disco, EBM, and techno with a punk flair, creating a truly original sound. The Uju Records boss recently put out a new EP titled Lynch via Parisian imprint Ano Ano.

We love her sound and approach to music and asked if we could take a peek into her studio to see what's under the hood for another installment of My Toolbox.

Words and photos by Shubostar

cc Wavefilm

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

YAMAHA HS5

Once back in Korea from Mexico, the first thing I bought during my quarantine period which allowed me to work these days has been brand new monitor speakers. Until then I always used KRK VXT4 but I felt the need to change this time, and I bought the YAMAHA HS5

I would describe the major difference between KRK VXT 4 and YAMAHA HS5 this way: VXT 4 is like a globe, HS5 is like a world map.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

A globe gives a three-dimensional presentation of the entire world, more detailed but less wide; a world map gives you a two-dimensional presentation of the whole world, a bit less detailed but with a wider view of the overall!

YAMAHA HS5



KORG microKEY

Usually, I spend at least half of the year traveling (besides this crazy 2020 with COVID), and sometimes I need to produce music while touring. I have many producer friends all around the world (luckily!) so it's easy for me to be hosted as a guest in their studio for a few hours for mixing my tunes with their monitors. The very essential stuff for me to produce tracks during my travels is definitely a mini USB MIDI keyboard. You can find several MIDI keyboard models around but microKEY was the only one with a good speed response at a good price. Best deal!

KORG microKEY



u-he DIVA

Honestly talking, while producing I am a very “digital friendly” person! Diva is one of my favorite VST since the beginning of my producer career. I love it because it sounds very close to vintage analog synthesizers and there are plenty of presets that give me inspiration. Sometimes it's too heavy but still worth it :)

u-he DIVA



APPLE EARPODS

Once I finish mixing my tracks with monitor speakers, I always check how they sound with my earpods. Producers make music with monitor speakers, that’s true, but most people listen to it with their earphones except in clubs or festivals.

It is, of course, important to set the sound perfectly for huge sound systems but we should never forget the people listening to our music with their earphones! Apple Earpods are well balanced, have a good sound quality, and are also popular among our fans. That's why I double-check all of my tracks with Earpods once finished the studio monitors mixing!

APPLE EARPODS



ALTHAUS - TOFFEE ROOIBOS

I used to be kind of a coffee addict but after a big caffeine shock, I am not able to drink any caffeine drinks at all, not even green or black tea. When I went once to some friends’ brunch and told them about my issue, they brought this tea for me: full toffee with a natural slight vanilla and almond flavor. Tried once and never left it since then!

It has become an essential of my studio days: it makes me relaxed and helps me to concentrate. I am away more productive person since I discovered it

ALTHAUS - TOFFEE ROOIBOS



Grab her hew EP here.

Follow: Soundcloud | Facebook