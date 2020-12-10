Omar S Releases Record Packer Video Game, Original Soundtrack Being Released On Vinyl

Omar S Maxwell Schiano

Omar S has revealed his video game Record Packer that is part of his Red Bull Arts Detroit’s exhibition. The game is somewhat entertaining and simple, but the best part of it is that it comes with a soundtrack with all original music by Omar S. The soundtrack can be purchased on FXHE and Bandcamp on December 18.

Record Packer Omar S Red Bull

The game is available on this website, where you have to pack records at a record plant. On your computer (at least on a mac), you have to go to each line and hit the control button to tape the boxes and then toss them to the side to complete each box. The Omar S soundtrack pulses in the background.