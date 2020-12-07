Premiere: Fort Knox Five - Funk The World 62

Fort Knox Five Kailey Seabrooke

The final Funk The World mix of 2020 by Fort Knox Five is here. As the final one of the year, it had to go big and he did. Fort Knox Five has been streaming on Twitch over the past six months, like many DJs who have been forced home by the pandemic, and this is inspired by that.

This mix was inspired by all the great new music he has discovered & played on Twitch live streams in the past 6 months. Listen to the mix below and try and follow along with the tracklist. Get your funk on with Fort Knox Five one last time in 2020.

Tracklist:

01. Andy Cooper - Chasing The Funk

02. Tom Misch - It Runs Through Me feat De la Soul (WBBL Remix)

03. Mason - Game Time (feat. That Kid CG & Gregers)

04. Krafty Kuts - Start Rockin

05. Wicked City - Glow

06. Sammy Senior & Ben Fox - EV Altitute

07. A.Skills vs. Fort Knox Five - Track Pant Minute (DC’s Finest Remix)

08. Jayl Funk - Something

09. Bobby C - We’re Better Together

10. Qdup - Funk Over Here (Original Mix)

11. St. Panther - Infrastructure (CLEAN)

12. Justice - D.A.N.C.E. (Benny Blanco mix Feat. Mos Def and Spank R.ock)

13. Funktransplant - Atmosphere (Funkanomics Edit)

14. Prosper & Stabfinger - Funk Sauce ft. Awoke Death Town

15. George Benson - Give Me The Night [X-Ray Tedit]

16. Mophono - Outer Brain (Lean Rock and B. Bravo Remix)

17. Torha & Earstrip - You Gotta Funk (Original Mix)

18. Bootleggers United - I Don't Like Rebelution

19. Purple Disco Machine - Drumatic

20. Smoove - Big Bird

21. The Allergies - Felon