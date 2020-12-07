Premiere: Fort Knox Five - Funk The World 62
The final Funk The World mix of 2020 by Fort Knox Five is here. As the final one of the year, it had to go big and he did. Fort Knox Five has been streaming on Twitch over the past six months, like many DJs who have been forced home by the pandemic, and this is inspired by that.
This mix was inspired by all the great new music he has discovered & played on Twitch live streams in the past 6 months. Listen to the mix below and try and follow along with the tracklist. Get your funk on with Fort Knox Five one last time in 2020.
Tracklist:
01. Andy Cooper - Chasing The Funk
02. Tom Misch - It Runs Through Me feat De la Soul (WBBL Remix)
03. Mason - Game Time (feat. That Kid CG & Gregers)
04. Krafty Kuts - Start Rockin
05. Wicked City - Glow
06. Sammy Senior & Ben Fox - EV Altitute
07. A.Skills vs. Fort Knox Five - Track Pant Minute (DC’s Finest Remix)
08. Jayl Funk - Something
09. Bobby C - We’re Better Together
10. Qdup - Funk Over Here (Original Mix)
11. St. Panther - Infrastructure (CLEAN)
12. Justice - D.A.N.C.E. (Benny Blanco mix Feat. Mos Def and Spank R.ock)
13. Funktransplant - Atmosphere (Funkanomics Edit)
14. Prosper & Stabfinger - Funk Sauce ft. Awoke Death Town
15. George Benson - Give Me The Night [X-Ray Tedit]
16. Mophono - Outer Brain (Lean Rock and B. Bravo Remix)
17. Torha & Earstrip - You Gotta Funk (Original Mix)
18. Bootleggers United - I Don't Like Rebelution
19. Purple Disco Machine - Drumatic
20. Smoove - Big Bird
21. The Allergies - Felon