Premiere: Float Your Way Into 2021 With Kousto's "Earth Embassy"

One of my personal favorite discoveries in 2020 was the wonderful music of Kousto. It was just over 6 months of quarantine ago that we published a premiere of his "Mermaid's Kiss," and, since then, I haven't been able to get enough of his all encompassing soundscapes and supremely blissful vibes. This time around, though, instead of looking under the water, Kousto has seemingly turned his attention up towards the heavens.

To usher in the New Year, he's releasing a positively euphoric deep house tune that does some seriously heavy lifting. Starting off with his characteristically warm and fuzzy baseline, "Earth Embassy" floats around the atmosphere in a pink and purple haze until about the midway point of the song. Once the bass line and snares cut away, we're left drifting in space surrounded by sounds that seem foreign and yet very close to home. Then, impeccably timed, we're ushered off into the outer reaches of the atmosphere some much needed space. It's out on January 1st, 2021 (!) on all your favorite digital retailers here.