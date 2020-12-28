Review: High Falls Hemp NY CBD Gummies

Over the past few years, CBD has become one of the hottest consumable products on the market. Whether for specific medical use, cognitive enhancement, or recreation, the list of benefits is massive. It comes in a wide variety of forms and doses, allowing one to choose the exact amount that's right for them. NY's High Falls Hemp recently launched their new gummies that can either perk you up and get you focused, or help you get a quality night's sleep. In this review, we'll be putting them to the test to see just how well they work.

WHAT ARE THEY?

From planting and harvesting the hemp plant to extracting the CBD and developing the product, everything is done onsite at the High Falls Hemp farm in the Hudson Valley. In addition, High Falls Hemp NY makes their gummies from a natural tapioca base rather than corn-syrup found in other CBD gummies.

High Falls Hemp NY blends full-spectrum hemp extract and botanically derived terpenes into the natural tapioca base to evenly distribute it throughout each piece, ensuring consistency and efficacy.

Each gummy is formulated using terpenes that promote an outcome the name evokes: Relax/Restore gummies are formulated with myrcene and beta-caryophyllene terpenes to promote rejuvenation and relaxation for the body and mind. Meanwhile, Focus/Empower gummies are meant for daytime consumption with energizing effects produced by Limonene, alpha and beta-pinene, and beta-caryophyllene.

MY EXPERIENCE

If I'm being 100% honest, I don't know if I fully subscribe to a lot of the CBD gospel many people preach. Not that I don't believe it's not effective, but from most of my past experiences with it, it's underwhelmed me significantly compared to what was sold as a "guarantee". Basically something along the lines of, "this will give you the best sleep ever!" when the results were non-existent. That being said, I'm always up for being a guinea pig. What initially interested me in the High Falls Hemp NY gummies was the Focus/Empower flavor, as Relax/Restore is a fairly common CBD effect. I tested both in a variety of situations.

Starting with the Focus/Empower, the first thing I paired them with was surfing. I took one before paddling out, and I must say, it was one of the best sessions I've had in a long time. I felt relaxed, focused, and extremely fluid. My turns were extremely fluid and I was able to link multiple combos on many different waves. I never felt drowsy or sluggish. Now, one thing to keep in mind is the placebo effect. They say half the efficacy of a drug is the belief it works. Was that the case here? Hard to say. But I can say that either way, it was an excellent experience. The second dose I took was for working on music. I didn't notice any effects other than I wasn't tired. For the final experiment, I upped the dose and took two before going to the gym. I had another positive experience, and I was pushing harder than I usually do, but it didn't match the first dose I had taken.

For the Relax/Restore, I actually had a negative experience the first night simply because I ended up sleeping in and missing my alarm. We call that "user error". Otherwise, I honestly didn't notice too much of an effect with them.

In terms of taste and consistency, they are pretty solid. The taste was a bit more hempy than I was expecting, as they claim it tastes excellent. Almost like an edible, which isn't bad if you like edibles, and I do, but consistency-wise they are great. I will say they were a bit sticky, but that could be from the tester kit packaging they were in, as opposed to the normal plastic container they come in.

FINAL THOUGHTS

Overall, I was rather impressed with the High Falls Hemp gummies. I can't say they were life-changing, but they were definitely enjoyable. I personally prefer the Focus/Empower, and would definitely give them another go. It's also important to note that everyone reacts differently, so you might end up preferring the Relax/Restore instead. It also depends on what you're looking for. Either way, if you are interested in CBD gummies with high-quality ingredients, High Falls Hemp NY is definitely worth a look. Also, they currently have holiday packages available should you be looking to add more CBD products to your daily life. For more information on those, click here.