Richie Hawtin Re-Releasing 90's CONCEPT 1 Series On Bandcamp Next Month

Richie Hawtin Willy Vanderperre

Richie Hawtin is bringing it back to the 1990’s with a new release coming next month. He will release his 1996 CONCEPT 1 series as a Bandcamp exclusive digital package next month. It will arrive 25 years to the day after its original release.

CONCEPT 1 was first announced as a special subscription service of monthly 12” releases limited to 2000 each. There were 24 tracks in total – one for each hour of the day. It was put together for a complete box set at the end. The box set comes with a bonus track.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The initial release will arrive on January 1, and will be followed by a triple vinyl release and a final release on all streaming sites later on. Arriving on January 1, 2021, CONCEPT 1 will give people a chance to digest this hypnotic and glacial release likely for the first time. The series was reissued once before as a CD set in 2007.

​“This release marked a real shift in my production style in 1996, and was the start of a significant chapter in my recording career. Everything was handled independently - from design to distribution to a subscription service to accompany it - so releasing this with Bandcamp now really captures that spirit of the landscape back in the mid-nineties,” says Hawtin in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“CONCEPT 1 was recorded in isolation at a time when I was not allowed to enter the USA and with everything going on in the world at this moment, it felt like the right time to finally release this project to a larger audience. Without the year of experimentation around the recording process of Concept 1 in 1995, I would never have gotten to the reduction that I was able to achieve later on the recording style of Plastikman Consumed. In that way this is as an important album for me than any of my Plastikman albums.”

See the tracklist below.

01. Concept 1 96:01 01:00

02. Concept 1 96:01 02:00

03. Concept 1 96:02 03:00

04. Concept 1 96:02 04:00

05. Concept 1 96:03 05:00

06. Concept 1 96:03 06:00

07. Concept 1 96:04 07:00

08. Concept 1 96:04 08:00

09. Concept 1 96:05 09:00

10. Concept 1 96:05 10:00

11. Concept 1 96:06 11:00

12. Concept 1 96:06 12:00

13. Concept 1 96:07 13:00

14. Concept 1 96:07 14:00

15. Concept 1 96:08 15:00

16. Concept 1 96:08 16:00

17. Concept 1 96:09 17:00

18. Concept 1 96:09 18:00

19. Concept 1 96:10 19:00

20. Concept 1 96:10 20:00

21. Concept 1 96:11 21:00

22. Concept 1 96:11 22:00

23. Concept 1 96:12 23:00

24. Concept 1 96:12 24:00

25. (bonus track) Concept 1 96:12 00:00