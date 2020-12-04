Second Anderson .Paak & Vans Collection Celebrates Family With Vibrant Colors

The Collection Vans

Anderson. Paak has expanded on his collaboration with Vans to unveil a second clothing collection, this time dedicated to family.

“I wanted color, and vibrancy, and fun. I want people to see these shoes and feel happy, especially during these times. Kids included. My sons are my inspiration, so we needed to make sure we included sizes for all ages,” says Anderson .Paak in a statement.

The new colorways are inspired by his songs, Soul & Shine. The collection comes with a flannel jacket, shoes and a bucket hat, which was present in his previous collab with Vans.

The shoes may be the highlight of the collection. Using corduroy uppers, the Old Skool Soulito is decorated with cozy purple uppers. The Old Skool Ziti has black uppers with fuzzy suede in blue, purple and green. Since this is for family, there are also kids and toddler sizes. The collection has a reversible Chore Jacket with a purple plaid or a solid purple canvas option. The Vans x AP Bucket Hat is available in two complimenting colorways, including purple plaid and a kelly green terrycloth colorway.

The collection will be made available on December 11 in retail and online. Vans Family members can sign-up to be the first fans to exclusively shop the Vans x Anderson .Paak Old Skool Soulito on Vans.com/family.

Paak was named Global Music Ambassador back in October when the collaboration was first announced.