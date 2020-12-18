Solomun Details New Album 'Nobody Is Not Loved' With Jamie Foxx, Anne Clark & More

Solomun's first album in over a decade will be released in May.

Solomun Courtesy Photo

Solomun, king of the afterparty, has detailed his new album Nobody Is Not Loved. It will feature Zoot Woman, Anne Clark, Planningtorock, ÄTNA twice and Jamie Foxx in what will be an odd combo.

According to a press release, the album plays out like a DJ set, slowly increasing in tempo and energy before mellowing out at the end. Interestingly enough, the Jamie Foxx collaboration, “Ocean” is the opener, so it would be a mellow intro. Listeners can expect synthop, indie electronic, synthwave, post punk and club music.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Nobody Is Not Loved will be released on May 14, 2021 via his NINL label in cooperation with BMG. See the full tracklist below and pre-order the LP here. He has already released two of the singles “Home” and “Kreatur Der Nacht.”

Tracklist:

1. Ocean feat. Jamie Foxx

2. Home

3. Your Love Gives Me Gravity feat. Planningtorock

4. The Center Will Not Hold

5. Out Of Focus feat. Zoot Woman

6. Tuk Tuk feat. ÄTNA

7. Never Sleep Again

8. Take Control feat. Anne Clark

9. Kreatur der Nacht feat. Isolation Berlin

10. Wadim

11. Prospect feat. ÄTNA

12. Night Travel feat. Tom Smith

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website