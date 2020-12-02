Spotlight: 10 Celebrities Who Found Value In Creating Their Own Cannabis Brand

With cannabis becoming more legal and accepted across North America, celebrities from all corners are coming out to cash in on this industry. The industry has quickly become big business and many celebrities, while not outwardly condoning the use of it, have jumped on the bandwagon and invested their time and money into creating their own brands.

There are tons of different types of cannabis available right now, including everything from Garlic Cookies to cannabis-infused medical cream, and a lot of it has celebrity endorsement. Let’s take a look at 10 celebrities who have created their own cannabis brands.

1. Snoop Dogg

Hand’s up - who is surprised to find Snoop Dogg’s name on this list? Nobody? That’s what I expected. Snoop Dogg has been synonymous with cannabis since he made his breakthrough in 1992.

The rapper has been one of the most consistent names in the music industry over the last two decades and he has become something of a cult figure thanks to his constant advocacy for marijuana use. In 2015, he launched his own label - Leafs by Scoop, which specializes in Weed flowers and edibles and is in partnership with Tweed, a subsidiary of Canopy Growth. The company has been very successful and is headquartered in Ontario, Canada.

2. Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson is one of the most iconic boxers in history. The former World Heavyweight Champion has managed to find plenty of success outside of the ring as well, starting several businesses and also making appearances in a selection of popular films.

Tyson knows a good business opportunity when he sees one, and in 2017, he began building Tyson Ranch. This will feature a cannabis factory, and camping ground and is based in the Californian desert.

3. Julian Marley

Being the son of Bob Marley meant that Julian Marley was always going to find his way into the world of Cannabis one way or another. Julian is Bob Marley’s third oldest son, and he launched his own vape-pen in 2015. His company, Juju Royal Ultra Premium, also sells CBD products and have had great success doing so. His brother, Damien Marley, is also heavily in the world of marijuana, operating as the owner of the popular magazine and website, High Times.

4. Trailer Park Boys

After a series of delays, the Trailer Park Boys cannabis brand, in association with Organigram, finally hit the stores in mid-2020. The company sells CBD products including a range of different edibles. For those who don’t know, Trailer Parks is a popular mockumentary-style show that is based around a community who live in a trailer park. Their brand suffered various setbacks for legal reasons, but it is now available and fans of the product are excited to see what the future has in store.

5. Tommy Chong

When people think of famous stoners, Cheech and Chong are two of the first names that come to mind. The iconic duo really brought stoner comedy into the mainstream, so it should be no surprise that Tommy Chong has branched out into selling his own products. His brand, Chong’s Choice, was launched in 2016 and is available in various different locations. Needless to say, it has become incredibly popular in a short space of time.

6. Seth Rogen

It should come as no surprise that Seth Rogen, the star of a ton of stoner comedies throughout the 21st century so far, is associated with a cannabis brand. Alongside Evan Goldberg, Rogen launched Houseplant, in 2019. The company is associated with the Canadian company, Canopy Growth. Rogen and Goldberg claim to have years of experience with marijuana and their products so far have proven to be a huge success.

7. Martha Stewart

One of the most surprising names on this list is Martha Stewart. Stewart is famous for offer life advice and for her various business ventures. One opportunity she didn’t want to miss was the CBD market. Stewart is another celebrity who has joined forces with the Canadian company, Canopy Growth. Her product, Martha Stewart CBD, sells a range of different edibles and has become very popular.

8. Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell has spent a lot of time in The Good Place, and now she wants to help you get there too. The popular actress launched her brand of CBD products in mid-2020, and while it is still in its infancy, the future looks bright. The products have been released in association with Cronos, who is an Ontario based company with a good reputation in the Cannabis industry. The products are all at a good price and she has taken an ethical business approach as well, making sure all of her products are vegan-friendly and gluten-free.

9. Willie Nelson

Legend has it that Willie Nelson is one of the few people in the world to have smoked marijuana during a visit to the White House. The legendary country singer is another well-known cannabis advocate and he launched his own brand, Willie’s Reserve, in 2015. The first shops opened in Washington and Colorado in 2016. Nelson made it a family business in 2018 by adding some of his wife’s infused chocolates to his catalog of edibles.

10. Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes

Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes, better known as Jay and Silent Bob, are two of the icons of late 90’s stoner culture. Smith’s movies have become cult classics and their on-screen representation of weed is still as hilarious and relatable today as it was two decades ago. The duo run their own company, Famous Brandz, which sells a range of bongs, pipes, grinders, stash jars, and just about everything else you might need in order to have a good smoke.