Spotlight: Attention All Producers The Soundtoys Plugin Holiday Sale Is On!

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale maybe over, but there are still deals to be had on Soundtoys plugins. Head on over to the Soundtoys website to grab the deals and get those tracks polished op for the new year. The sale ends January 12th. See all the deals below.

HOLIDAY SALE

$299 (reg $499) – Soundtoys 5 Bundle

$199 (reg $299) – Effect Rack

$79 (reg $199) – EchoBoy and Decapitator

$39 (reg $129 -149) – Premium Individual Plug-ins

$29 (reg $79) – Little PrimalTap, Little MicroShift, Little Radiator, Devil-Loc

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website