Spotlight: Extract Vocal And Instrumental Tracks from Any Audio with Lalal.ai

If you are a producer looking for a quick way to extract stems from audio files to create edits, instrumentals, or remixes - then Lalal.ai is worth a look. This web based platform offers a quick and inexpensive way to get the stems you want at a price you'll love. Simply drag your audio file onto the web platform and let the AI get to work, once the process is done you will have a preview of your separate files before you purchase.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

You can preview a demo on the site or simply drag your own file in to get the results.

Extract vocal and instrumental tracks from any audio

High-quality audio splitting based on the world's #1 AI-powered technology.

What is Lalal.ai?

A next-generation music separation service for quick and precise stems extraction. Remove vocal and instrumental tracks easily and without quality loss.

Get started at Lalal.ai

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Choose your package

Select the option that suits your needs best. Whether you just want to play around with separated stems for fun or utilize the functionality for professional use, we’ve got you covered.

Seamless API Integration

Get programmatic access to use the service with any process and tool. Improve the scalability of your project without additional complexity. More info Here.