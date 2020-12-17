Spotlight: Pioneer DJ DJM-S11 vs DJM-S9 - Point Blank Feature Review

Ben Bristow and DJ Ravine get hands-on with some new Pioneer DJ kit, giving an overview of the DJM-S11 mixer comparing it to the DJM-S9.

For Point Blank’s final DJ tutorial of 2020, Ben Bristow, their Content Development Manager, and DJ Ravine get hands-on with some new Pioneer DJ kit, giving an overview of the DJM-S11 mixer comparing it to the DJM-S9.

If you’d like to get your skills up to scratch, check out Point Blank’s new online DJ Skills course. Plus, they’re currently offering 25% off selected online, LA and London courses – so be sure to enroll before this offer ends on December 31st when this offer ends using the codes ONLINE25, LA25 and LONDON25.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Pioneers DJ’s new DJM-S11 mixer has been championed for its combination of everything DJs love from a mixer. Its most noticeable new feature is the 4.3-inch customizable touch screen which allows you to browse tracks, check waveforms and dynamically change the texture of the music with TOUCH FX. In addition, the DJM-S11 houses 22 Beat FX, including the new Fader Pitch and Helix, 8 bigger performance pads which make them easier to hit during battles, an enhanced Magvel Fader Pro and then some!