Spotlight: Point Blank Friday Forum Live: Roland Cloud Tutorial

Point Blank are back with another Friday Forum Live, this time delving into the magic behind Roland’s Roland Cloud devices, more specifically focussing on comparing real-life equivalents to their digital counterparts.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with PB’s Friday Forum Live, it’s where JC Concato, Point Blank’s Creative Director and industry professional sound engineer, and Ski Oakenfull, their Head of Education and Development, go live from Point Blank’s HQ every Friday at 12pm to review new plugins, software, production techniques and more. Want to tune into next week’s FFL? Then be sure to head over to their YouTube channel.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

If it’s your dream to be a professional music producer, DJ, artist manager, radio host or anything in between, Point Blank’s courses can help. Plus, they’re currently offering 25% off their selected online and Los Angeles courses until December 31st using the codes ONLINE25 and LA25 when enrolling.

Roland Cloud features a wealth of VST plugins containing the DNA of modern music. If you’ve always wanted to get your hands on Roland’s legendary synthesizers and drum machines, now you can with Roland Cloud. Their state-of-the-art software selection includes soft-synth versions of the JUPITER-8, JUNO-106, SH-2, TR-909, TR-808, TR-606 and others and can be used in conjunction with your DAW of choice. Learn more about Roland Cloud’s key features, synths and how you can freshen up your track with their genre-specific patches, patterns, and sound packs here.