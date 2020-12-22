Staying At Home Gear Guide Vol 3 - As We Enter The Winter of Covid It's Time To Prepare Yourself

It is always darkest before the dawn, or so the old saying goes and at least going into the holidays we have some sort of idea when that dawn may be coming. If we are being real though, we are looking at another three months of suckage, where we will be facing a series of lockdowns and restrictions that are not all that exciting. Well, we are here to help with yet another guide to staying at home, including some gear for working out, staying healthy, working from home more efficiently and staying cozy. So here it is, guide number three... let's hope there is not a number four, but that very might well happen. Buckle up, because the dark winter is coming!

K-OZ SNPR | MSRP $150

Ok, so we have dubbed these the FrankenSlipper because they are a true hybrid of an Ugg Boot, a cozy slipper, and a Chelsea boot. It makes no sense, but it makes perfect sense, if that makes any sense. Yes, these things are birth control for your feet, but who cares? They are meant to be worn around someone who has to sleep with you. Seriously though, they are fugly, but they are super comfortable, and that's what matters when you are cruising around the house like The Dude (See Big Lebowski reference). The KO-Z SNPR is yet another mad creation from Deckers X Lab, pushing the limits of what's possible with footwear and elevating comfort to the next level.

The KO-Z SNPR is constructed of EcoTan sheepskin and EcoTan cow suede leather along with recycled Looped Wool, which are natural thermoregulators; this keeps your toesies and feet at the perfect temp in both hot and cold weather, but we are NOT trying to wear these in hot weather - just saying. The anatomical fit is probably one of the most comfortable things we have ever put on our feet, who needs sex anyways. We are in quarantine. We all smell like Doritos and Coors Light. So if you are looking for a slipper/sneaker hybrid that will let you roam out to get the mail, pick up the pizza on the porch or haul out the garbage, GET THESE.

Features:

• Anatomic, gender specific medium width performance running last

• EcoTan TwinFace sheepskin and EcoTan cow suede with 10mm wool interior

• PFC-free Durable Water Repellent treatment

• Ultralight and ultra-wide 3mm sponge rubber outsole with Meta-Rocker geometry

• Meta-Rocker geometry delivers uptempo and propulsive ride

• Xponent Midsole featuring multilayer CM EVA Foam with gradient density bringing the softest cushion closest to your feet

• Underfoot Geometry: 110-80-85, 8mm drop, 17-25mm stack height

• 8mm 3D Anatomical EVA Max Cushion Memory Foam with Looped Wool insole

• Looped Wool: Mix of 80% natural wool, 20% recycled polyester

SideTrak Slide Portable Monitor 12.5" | MSRP $299

Working from home took on a whole new meaning this year, and since March, we have all been trying to make our homes into functional offices with varying degrees of success. Kitchen tables and second bedrooms have become makeshift offices and are not always the best spots for being your best, especially if it's cramped.

The engineering team at SideTrak has created the ultimate solution for you laptop jockeys, and it's something that will increase your sanity and your efficiency as well. If you have never tried using two monitors, then you have been missing out on one of work life's greatest pleasures. SideTrak offers a variety of solutions for portable second monitors, but the Slide Portable Monitor hits the ultimate sweet spot. This monitor connects to the top of your laptop and slides out, giving you an extra 12.5" HD monitor. This nearly doubles your screen workspace, allowing you to have more room to open up documents, move things around and not have to flip back and forth all the time if you have multiple applications open. The Slide monitor mounts with adhesive strips via magnetic plates that, in a sense, piggy back the monitor on the back of your laptop screen. The extra monitor does add a little weight (1.65 lbs) and makes your laptop a bit thicker, but it can be easily removed and stored separately. Put your computer down, pop the screen out, and connect it with the USB-C cable and you are in business. The weight is light enough, so you do not have to have a table to use it, so kick it on the couch if you want.

The resolution and position can easily be configured with your mac/pc, and the monitor looks great, with a bright HD display that will give you all the space you need to get things done. From multiple spreadsheets to creative applications like Logic Pro and Lightroom, you now have the screen space to see everything at once. The monitor does require a driver to run, and the mounting is semi-permanent, so it should stay in place pretty well. You can remove it fairly quickly if you want to put it on another computer or it's not working out; there are also a set of replacement mounts.

SmartPlate | MSRP $129 (Device Only)

The quarantine fifteen is real, and let's face it, when locked up inside all winter, working out and eating right becomes even more challenging. The SmartPlate is not just another gadget promising a thinner you, but more of a tool for dialing in your nutrition and diet. There is no such thing as a miracle diet or workout program; you have to put in the effort to get results, and this plate and diet program can help you achieve your goals if you are willing to go along for the ride. The plate can be used either with or without the membership program, and if you opt just for the device, you still have a lot to work with, including a weight management program, an app that works in conjunction with the plate and recognizes food and can scan bar codes. The paid membership program is geared more for athletes or trying to get into exceptional shape; for the rest of us, the standard app should suffice.

The SmartPlate has three precise food scales matched with artificial intelligence and advanced food recognition technology. Together, the app and scales will provide complete control over your nutritional intake. So if you are serious about counting those calories and getting a healthy and nutritious diet in place, the SmartPlate is hard to beat.

What You Get for Life:

~ SmartPlate Device (reg.$129) for FREE for LIFE!

* 3 Highly Precise Food Scales Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI)

* 2 Sets of Smartplate Trays (Dishwasher & Microwave Safe)

* 1 Tray Holder with "To Go" Lid

~ Weight Management Membership FREE for LIFE!

* Easy Fat Loss

* Maintaine Physique

* Gain Muscle

~ SmartPlate App

* Picture Recognition of Over 1,500 Foods

* Recognizes Multiple Foods At Once

* Scans Over 1 Million Packaged Food Barcodes

Self+Supplements | MSRP $39

Supplements and vitamins have been flying off the shelves during the pandemic. Keeping yourself healthy during lockdowns is essential, especially if you are drinking a little more than usual, stressed, or just not as active as you should be. Self+Supplements makes a variety of formulations to help you during these tough times and beyond. With an Immunity+Energy, Immunity+Brain, and Immunity+Unwind formulations, you can get exactly what you need. Whether you need to fire up, focus, or lower the stress, Self+Supplements has an app, errr powder, for that. More on each below with links.

Immunity+Energy

Your daily routine is hard enough, so they have formulated IMMUNITY + ENERGY to lighten the load and help you get motivated and through the day. This formula is loaded with vitamins, minerals and Organic Mushrooms rich in beta-glucans. But the real kick comes from the power of Yerba Mate. This South American wonder is a clean and natural source of energy for millions of people who consume it daily as a rich alternative to coffee, tea or sugar-filled carbonated drinks. Infused with the Amazing Clean Energy and Antioxidant Power of Yerba Mate

Immunity+Brain

The Power of Acai and Alpha GPC to support your Focus & Cognitive Health. Life can get noisy and complicated at times, especially if you work from home, have kids and juggle multiple responsibilities. This can make focusing on work or important tasks more difficult; which is why supporting your brain and body with the right essential vitamins, minerals, amino acids and other nutrients can make a positive difference.

​Each serving of IMMUNITY + BRAIN formula contains core immunity support + and some of the most recognized and trusted nootropic ingredients like Acai berry extract, Alpha GPC (L-Alpha-Glycerylphosphoryl choline), L-Theanine and L-Tyrosine (essential amino acids), and vitamins B6 and B12. So go ahead, and be a little more self-aware.

Immunity+Unwind

The Power of Ashwaganda, L-Tryptophan and Melatonin to help you Sleep & Relax. Some days are predictably stressful, which is taxing on your immunity and your mind. IMMUNITY + UNWIND is specifically formulated to help calm and relax, so you can find your happy place when you need it most. Each serving of IMMUNITY + UNWIND contains extract of the ancient Ashwagandha root, essential amino acids, melatonin and magnesium. So, put your mind at ease and help yourself UNWIND.

Bear Blocks | MSRP $49

So you don't have a gym, you don't have a yoga instructor, it's just you and your basement. If you are doing pushups, yoga, burpees, etc., then you might consider Bear Blocks. Bear Blocks are a bodyweight fitness device that protects your wrists and focuses on your muscles. These Blocks can be used to perform all sorts of routines that use your body weight as resistance. Things like pushups, planks (so fun!), mountain climbers, burpees, bear crawls, handstands, downward dog, chaturanga stuff, etc. If you are using your wrists and bodyweight to perform an exercise, chances are these can help. You can easily store the blocks by sliding them together and then slipping them into their storage bag; they travel easy too. So when COVID is over, you can do planks (so fun!) in your hotel room.

Chirp Wheel+ | MSRP $99 (set of three)

Ok, so these are not some sort of new school wheels for your electric scooter, these are in fact used to stretch your back out, along with other parts of your body. Meet the Chirp Wheel+ trio, perfect for your COVID home workouts. The wheels can be used for a multitude of stretches from your back to your neck to even rolling out your legs. These are the perfect replacement for those big foam rollers with their ergonomic center groove to align your spine with, neck with, etc. They are also a lot easier to store, simply nest them and put them in the closet when you are done. We have been using them pre and post workout for about three months now and they are worth every penny.

The Aftermask | MSRP $8.99

Ok, so this is a bit of marketing genius and a little opportunistic, but who cares, this is America damn it. So you wear a mask for a good chunk of the day if you have to leave your house, or work with the general public, and yes, it sucks. Well, for $8.99 you can bring some relief and give your skin a break if you are feeling the irritation, and all the other nasties that come along with daily mask wearing. If you can afford it, then why not splurge on your skin, you are worth it.