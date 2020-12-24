Daft Punk's 'TRON: Legacy - The Complete Edition' Soundtrack With Bonus Tracks Available To Stream For First Time

The complete TRON: Legacy soundtrack can be streamed with the bonus tracks previously only available to download or on vinyl.

Mondo

Daft Punk have made their TRON soundtrack available on streaming services with bonus tracks. This is the first time that the full soundtrack with the bonus tracks is available to stream. They were previously only available to download digitally or on vinyl.

TRON: Legacy - The Complete Edition is all part of the 10-year anniversary of TRON: Legacy. Mondo released a 10-year anniversary vinyl edition in September with new gatefold art, colors and more.

