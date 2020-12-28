US Vinyl Sales Hit Record High From Christmas Buying

Vinyl records had their best week yet since sales started to be tracked in 1991.

Vinyl sales reached another record high this past week in the US according to Billboard, citing Nielsen Music/MRC Data, buoyed by Christmas shopping. 1,842,000 vinyl records were sold in the week ending December 24.

This is the biggest week since Nielsen started tracking vinyl sales in 1991, so one would reasonably expect that when vinyl was the standard format before the 1990’s that sales may have been higher. The prior two weeks in December, records were also set for vinyl sales in the US with holiday shopping. Also important is that vinyl sales outpaced CD sales: 1,842,000 to 1,671,000. This is only the fourth time this has happened since 1991.

Of the 1.842 million records sold, 733,000 were sold via independent record shops, the highest since 1991, so there is some hope for these stores in a very tough year.