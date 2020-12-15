Kid Cudi Releases Visual For "Heaven on Earth" From 'Man On The Moon III: The Chosen' Video Series

Still YouTube

Kid Cudi has released the music video for “Heaven on Earth,” the second visual for his Man On The Moon III: The Chosen short film series.

Officially titled “Kid Cudi: Heaven On Earth - The Rager, The Menace Part 2,” this picks up right where the last video left off as he is in the pool needing to be saved by paramedics. He is in the back of an ambulance, driving along empty LA freeways at night when things start to get strange with some Westworld-like production going on.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Nabil directed the video. It features clips from the 2006 film The Pursuit of Happyness.