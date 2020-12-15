Kid Cudi Releases Visual For "Heaven on Earth" From 'Man On The Moon III: The Chosen' Video Series

Kid Cudi shares the latest video from his latest album.
Author:
Publish date:
Kid Cudi: Heaven On Earth - The Rager, The Menace Part 2 Video

Still

Kid Cudi has released the music video for “Heaven on Earth,” the second visual for his Man On The Moon III: The Chosen short film series.

Officially titled “Kid Cudi: Heaven On Earth - The Rager, The Menace Part 2,” this picks up right where the last video left off as he is in the pool needing to be saved by paramedics. He is in the back of an ambulance, driving along empty LA freeways at night when things start to get strange with some Westworld-like production going on.

Nabil directed the video. It features clips from the 2006 film The Pursuit of Happyness.

Related Content

Kid Cudi Man on The Moon III: The Chosen Cover Art
Music

Album Review: Kid Cudi - Man On The Moon III: The Chosen

Kid Cudi Man on The Moon III: The Chosen Cover Art
News

Kid Cudi Details Long-Awaited Third 'Man On The Moon' Album With Skepta, Phoebe Bridgers, Pop Smoke

Lido EVERYTHING listening party
Music

Lido Re-Imagines Kanye West & Kid Cudi's Kids See Ghosts' In 7 Minute Mix