Ambient Meditations Season 2 - Vol 31 - David Ireland + R.A.D.E.
Our complete podcast series is available on these fine platforms and on Mixcloud + Soundcloud - below at the end of the post is our complete Ambient Meditation Series and Spotify Playlist that is updated weekly:
Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Acast | TuneIn | Pocket Casts | Breaker | Stitcher
So as we roll into the already crazy '21, we will be flipping up our format with rotating guests every other week and a radio-style broadcast for the other two with the occasional guest mix thrown in - this week, we have U.K. artist R.A.D.E. For episode 31, we will also be showcasing new music from Bicep, John Tejada, The Magician, Raul Alvarez, Emancipator & Asher Fulero, and more hand-picked gems from the downtempo genre across ambient to more mid-tempo jams. The R.A.D.E. mix that will take you old-schoolers back to the days of the chillout room with a modern twist, deep soothing ambient vibes, with some lovely percussive moments - smoking music.
AM Vol 31 By David Ireland + R.A.D.E. Mix
Emancipator & Asher Fulero - Sunny Side Up
Emancipator & Asher Fulero - Surf City
Raul Alvarez - May The Sun Return
Raul Alvarez - The Widow Sun
John Tejada - The Haunting of Earth
Marie Wilhelmine Anders - Autumn Fires (Rikaar Remix)
Morgen Wurde & Tis - Weist (Featuring Georges Emmanuel Schneider)
NTEIBINT - Colours (Edit)
Bicep - Sundial
The Magician - One Vibration Mix (Edit)
R.A.D.E. Mix
With You - Nthng (Lobster Theremin)
We Could Disappear - Baby T (Central Processing Unit)
Empty Slopes - Mount Shrine (Cryo Chamber)
Changes - Synkro (Apollo)
Timelapse - Sieren (Apollo)
Skin Deep - Dusky (Global Communication Remix) (17 Steps)
More on R.A.D.E.
R.A.D.E.'s music inhabits the twilight between euphoria and melancholy, melding ambient atmospherics and emotive melodies with the low-end pressure and fractured breakbeats of U.K. bass music.
Originally from London, but now based in Los Angeles, R.A.D.E. cut his teeth DJ'ing in back rooms, basements, and post-rave parties in the South of England, reveling in the freedom to traverse genres beyond the confines of the dance floor. A handful of releases followed on U.K. labels before a hiatus and a relocation to California. In 2018 he re-emerged with a new moniker and a sound that returns to his D.J. origins - drawing inspiration from a broad spectrum of electronic music to create immersive sounds for home listening and sound systems alike.
New E.P. is out on all streaming platforms.
@theradesound on Instagram.
