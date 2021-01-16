Ambient Meditations Season 2 - Vol 31 - David Ireland + R.A.D.E.

This week we have a guest mix from R.A.D.E. and some great new tunes from Emancipator & Asher Fulero, Bicep, John Tejada, and more.

So as we roll into the already crazy '21, we will be flipping up our format with rotating guests every other week and a radio-style broadcast for the other two with the occasional guest mix thrown in - this week, we have U.K. artist R.A.D.E. For episode 31, we will also be showcasing new music from Bicep, John Tejada, The Magician, Raul Alvarez, Emancipator & Asher Fulero, and more hand-picked gems from the downtempo genre across ambient to more mid-tempo jams. The R.A.D.E. mix that will take you old-schoolers back to the days of the chillout room with a modern twist, deep soothing ambient vibes, with some lovely percussive moments - smoking music.

AM Vol 31 By David Ireland + R.A.D.E. Mix

Emancipator & Asher Fulero - Sunny Side Up

Emancipator & Asher Fulero - Surf City

Raul Alvarez - May The Sun Return

Raul Alvarez - The Widow Sun

John Tejada - The Haunting of Earth

Marie Wilhelmine Anders - Autumn Fires (Rikaar Remix)

Morgen Wurde & Tis - Weist (Featuring Georges Emmanuel Schneider)

NTEIBINT - Colours (Edit)

Bicep - Sundial

The Magician - One Vibration Mix (Edit)

R.A.D.E. Mix

With You - Nthng (Lobster Theremin)

We Could Disappear - Baby T (Central Processing Unit)

Empty Slopes - Mount Shrine (Cryo Chamber)

Changes - Synkro (Apollo)

Timelapse - Sieren (Apollo)

Skin Deep - Dusky (Global Communication Remix) (17 Steps)

More on R.A.D.E.

R.A.D.E.'s music inhabits the twilight between euphoria and melancholy, melding ambient atmospherics and emotive melodies with the low-end pressure and fractured breakbeats of U.K. bass music.

Originally from London, but now based in Los Angeles, R.A.D.E. cut his teeth DJ'ing in back rooms, basements, and post-rave parties in the South of England, reveling in the freedom to traverse genres beyond the confines of the dance floor. A handful of releases followed on U.K. labels before a hiatus and a relocation to California. In 2018 he re-emerged with a new moniker and a sound that returns to his D.J. origins - drawing inspiration from a broad spectrum of electronic music to create immersive sounds for home listening and sound systems alike.

New E.P. is out on all streaming platforms.

@theradesound on Instagram.

