This week we bring you one of our favorite genres for maxing and relaxing, an hour of LoFi goodness, stirred, not shaken.

Our complete podcast series is available on these fine platforms and on Mixcloud + Soundcloud - below at the end of the post is our complete Ambient Meditation Series and Spotify Playlist that is updated weekly:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Acast | TuneIn | Pocket Casts | Breaker | Stitcher

Ambient Meditations Season 2 - Vol 32- LoFi Mix By David Ireland

This week we are keeping things simple, a nice icy cold LoFi mix with plenty of deep grooves, mossy basslines, wobbly beats, and jazz licks that are perfect for weekend chillage. So find a comfortable position, a beverage of some sort and lay back, let your mind undress, and get your beat meditation on.

Soundcloud Season 2 - All Episodes

FRESHLY REFRESHED Spotify Monthly Playlist