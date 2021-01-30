Our complete podcast series is available on these fine platforms and on Mixcloud + Soundcloud - below at the end of the post is our complete Ambient Meditation Series and Spotify Playlist that is updated weekly:

Ambient Meditations Season 2 - Vol 33 - Boku

For episode 33, we are joined by Irish newcomer Boku as we wind down January and head into February. Boku has a new EP coming entitled Fortune and has three previous singles, "Rise," "Game," and "Vermillion" all written after an intense breakup and while in a fragile emotional state. His mix is perfect for the dark days of winter, a blend of melancholy, a dash of infinite sadness, and a sprinkle of some light at the end of the tunnel. Maybe we all kind of feel like this right now? Well, here is your soundtrack for deep winter. Find something to warm you up while you drift away into the cold winter evenings.

Tracklisting

1. Daithi - How to Fall in Love in a Pandemic

2. Caribou, Luke Lalonde, Adem - Melody Day (Four Tet Remix)

3. Jon Brion - Peer Pressure

4. Jon Brion - Strings That Tie To you

5. Leon Vynehall - Movements (Chapter III)

6. O'Flynn - Udu

7. Shlohmo - Resolve

8 Boku - 4X4 (unreleased)

9. Tycho, Bibio - Spectre (Bibio Remix)

10. Christian Löffler - Krone

11. Evenings- Friend (Lover)

12.Ólafur Arnalds - Doria - Island Songs VII

13. Nils Frahm - The Shooting

14. IMYRMIND - Untitled

15. Boku - Enough For Now

16. Leon Vynehall - Time

Fortune EP

More About Boku:

Boku is the moniker of Irish electronic producer Ian Ring who makes yearning, bittersweet dance music.

Ian initially made his name in 2012 with his electronic pop band Young Wonder whose music received attention from music websites such as Pitchfork who wrote "there's a beating heart in those electronics". With two EP's and an album they played support to ALT J at the 02 Shepherds Bush plus other artists such as Toro y Moi, while other notable live performances including slots at the Electric Picnic, Longitude in Ireland, Latitude in the UK and many more.

Ian has worked extensively all decade with a wide variety of labels and publishers, including Sony, Ultra, Good Soldier Songs, Universal, and Warner, producing and writing music for critically and commercially successful acts such as Talos and Daithí. His work has received multiple Choice Prize nominations, and achievements include BBC Radio 1 single of the week, Hype Machine number 1.

In 2019, he began making solo music under the name Boku, a word meaning "I", this project was deeply healing dance music, spawned from the end of a long-term relationship. "When you spend years with someone, you can end up losing your own identity if you are not careful, you can get wrapped up in someone else's narrative rather than your own, and if that ends, it feels like a death." His first three singles Rise, Game and Vermillion were all born out of an overwhelming sense of grief, anger, and release. These songs were a huge part of his recovery and paved the way for his new EP Fortune. "I wanted these songs to capture hope and gratitude for what you already have in your life and a newfound excitement to getting back to your own story. If someone leaves your life, it can have a positive influence, but you have to be open to that happening."